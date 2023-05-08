Eilidh Trust gala ball sees “mix of old friends and new”

The Beinn Lee Ceilidh Band were among a host of entertainers on the night

​The online auction which culminated on the night included a bid of almost £10,000 for a private gig for family and friends from the Glasgow singer-songwriter, Callum Beattie. The super-fan who bought the package will also receive weekend tickets to Party at the Palace where Callum is performing this year.

The Tartan and Tiaras Ball is the charity's biggest fundraising event and attracted 260 guests with many islanders having travelled out to Glasgow to take part and enjoy the night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hosted by comedian and star of Scot Squad, Chris Forbes, the guests were treated to a great evening of music from Gaelic singer Rachel Walker, pipe rock band Drums n Roses, Scottish music duo Saint PHNX and North Uist's Beinn Lee.

Entertainment also featured young jazz musicians from Sgoil Ghaidhlig Ghlaschu and singers from the Theatre School of Scotland – both groups having been supported by Eilidh's Trust. The organisers were anxious to reflect theTrust’s support for a whole range of musical genres.

Suzanne White, founder of Eilidh's Trust, said: "We are thrilled with the response to this year's gala ball and the amount of money we raised on the night which clearly demonstrates the warmth and support that exists for Eilidh's legacy.

"It was great to see a mix of old friends and new faces coming together to support our mission of continuing Eilidh's musical journey through young musicians. It was especially good to see so many island faces in the room and making the effort to support the charity."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the coming year, the Trust plans to create a permanent memorial on Barra to Eilidh and all victims of the terrible events at Manchester.

The sculpture design involves a young female bagpiper with her pipes at rest reaching out her hand to a young boy who is learning to play the instrument. It is intended that the memorial will look over to Vatersay.

The Trust was formed in 2018 to “ensure that Eilidh’s spirit lives on through music. Her family and friends were determined that others should continue the musical journey she had only just started and have the same opportunities that were open to her.

​

Advertisement

Advertisement