Eishken windfarm public consultation

An impression os how the project will look omn Eishken Estate.

Uisenis Power Limited/Eurowind Energy Ltd are inviting local residents to four drop-in events to find out more about the proposal and to share their views. It comes on the back of a similar round of consultation meetings last November,

The Uisenis Wind Farm is a redesign of the consented Muaitheabhal Wind Farm, with a smaller number of turbines but larger in size in order to maxmise effeciency.

The meetings will be held as follows:

- Monday 20 March 4pm – 7.30pm Kinloch Historical Society, Community Hub, Balallan

- Tuesday 21 March 4pm – 7.30pm Ravenspoint Café, Kershader

- Wednesday 22 March 4pm – 7.30pm North Lochs Community Association, Leurbost, HS2 9NU

- Thursday 23 March 4pm – 7.30pm Stornoway Town Hall, 20 South Beach, Stornowa.

Heather Wylie, Senior Development Manager (UK), Eurowind Energy Ltd., said: “We first exhibited a 26 turbine wind farm at a tip height of up to 215 m. Site studies and feedback from the local communities and consultees have led us to improve this design and we now wish to present our updated wind turbine proposal for Uisenis Wind Farm.

“We hope that communities, local businesses, and any other interested parties will take this opportunity to attend the exhibitions to learn more about the proposal and have their say to help ensure that Uisenis Wind Farm benefits the local communities and wider island.”

The scheme was initially conceived and developed by estate owner Nick Oppenheim before being sold to London-based energy giant International Power over 10 years ago.

It is one of three major projects on Lewis – the others are the Stornoway Wind Farm development to the west of town, and a small scheme near Tolsta – which were crucial in being able to demonstrate a commercial case for an interconnector across the Minch, which was finally approved by regulator Ofgem just before Christmas after years of negotiation and uncertainty.