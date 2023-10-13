Elections for only half of community councils

The low response rate has prompted a fresh call for candidates

​Five of the areas received no nominations at all, with a further ten not having sufficient numbers.

Bucking the trend, the community council for Airidhantuim received more nominations than vacancies, and has moved to amend its constitution so that all 14 nominations can serve, rather than going to a local ballot.

Community councils usually have up to 12 members and if more nominations are received than there are vacant seats, a ballot is held.

To be established, a community council needs a minimum of six valid, nominated candidates.

In Lewis and Harris, in addition to Airidhantuim, new community councils have been established in Breasclete, North Harris, North Lochs, North Tolsta, Point, Shawbost, South Harris and Uig.

In the southern isles, sufficient nominations were received to enable community councils to be established in Benbecula, Berneray, Bornish, Iochdar, North Uist and Northbay.

No elections will be held for these community councils as the number of nominations received did not exceed the number of community councillors to be returned.

The ten community councils that received some, but not sufficient nominations, were Back, Bernera, Carloway, Castlebay, Lochboisdale, Pairc, Sandwick, Scalpay, Stornoway and Tong.

Back, Carloway and Lochboisdale received only one nomination and for those that received some but insufficient numbers, those nominated have all been elected. The vacant seats will now to be filled by a repeat of the nomination process.

The five community councils that received no nominations at all were Barvas and Brue, Eriskay, Kinloch, Laxdale and Ness.

Castlebay and Bernera need just one more additional validly nominated candidate to enable them to be established.

Stornoway, Sandwick and Scalpay need three more nominations, with all others needing four or more.

The new deadline for nominations is 4pm on Tuesday. Visit the comhairle’s website.​​​​​​​