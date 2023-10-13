News you can trust since 1917
Register
BREAKING
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein

Elections for only half of community councils

​The nomination process for community councillors in half of the wards in the Western Isles has reopened after only half – 15 of the 30 – received enough nominations to go forward for elections.
By Peter Urpeth
Published 13th Oct 2023, 08:45 BST- 2 min read
The low response rate has prompted a fresh call for candidatesThe low response rate has prompted a fresh call for candidates
The low response rate has prompted a fresh call for candidates

​Five of the areas received no nominations at all, with a further ten not having sufficient numbers.

Bucking the trend, the community council for Airidhantuim received more nominations than vacancies, and has moved to amend its constitution so that all 14 nominations can serve, rather than going to a local ballot.

Community councils usually have up to 12 members and if more nominations are received than there are vacant seats, a ballot is held.

To be established, a community council needs a minimum of six valid, nominated candidates.

Most Popular

In Lewis and Harris, in addition to Airidhantuim, new community councils have been established in Breasclete, North Harris, North Lochs, North Tolsta, Point, Shawbost, South Harris and Uig.

In the southern isles, sufficient nominations were received to enable community councils to be established in Benbecula, Berneray, Bornish, Iochdar, North Uist and Northbay.

No elections will be held for these community councils as the number of nominations received did not exceed the number of community councillors to be returned.

The ten community councils that received some, but not sufficient nominations, were Back, Bernera, Carloway, Castlebay, Lochboisdale, Pairc, Sandwick, Scalpay, Stornoway and Tong.

Back, Carloway and Lochboisdale received only one nomination and for those that received some but insufficient numbers, those nominated have all been elected. The vacant seats will now to be filled by a repeat of the nomination process.

The five community councils that received no nominations at all were Barvas and Brue, Eriskay, Kinloch, Laxdale and Ness.

Castlebay and Bernera need just one more additional validly nominated candidate to enable them to be established.

Stornoway, Sandwick and Scalpay need three more nominations, with all others needing four or more.

The new deadline for nominations is 4pm on Tuesday. Visit the comhairle’s website.​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​