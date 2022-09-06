Energy seminar to launch local pilot fund

The new fund will explore making use of local energy.

The £40,000 programme will be launched during a seminar on local energy production to be held next Wednesday (15th) afternoon in the board room of MG Alba, Seaforth Road, Stornoway. The session can be joined on-line.

The event is being organised by Community Energy Scotland with funding from the Responsible Research and Innovation Policy Experimentations for Energy Transition project, an European Union-funded initiative which seeks to foster more collaboration within the energy sector.

Matthew Logan, Western Isles Development Officer for CES said: “Alongside Highlands and Islands Enterprise we’re really excited to be hosting this event in Stornoway on the 14th.

"Energy is such an important issue for all families, individuals and businesses at the moment and so it seems timely to be hosting an event focussing on energy in the Outer Hebrides.

"The event is part of RIPEET, an EU funded project which has brought together local energy stakeholders to work together on improving the local energy system.

“We’re excited to be hosting a number of European partners from RIPEET at the event alongside some inspiring local speakers and hope to welcome members of the public who want to find out more about the project and discuss energy in the Outer Hebrides.”

Keynote speakers will include those from RIPEET as well as Community Energy Scotland. Those in attendance will also hear from representatives of the Galson Estate Trust, who successfully established a three-turbine windfarm on land following a community buyout, the profit from which is re-invested in various community initiatives and bodies within the local area.

For more information and registration go to Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ripeet-community-event-stornoway-tickets-410325303027. Refreshments will be made available on the day.