EV qualification now available at college

The course is aimed at qualified electricians

As part of their expanding range of electrical courses delivered by LCC UHI, the college now offers a new qualification in Electric Vehicle installations.

The course is specifically designed for approved electricians to deliver the installation of commercial & domestic electric-vehicle chargers. It will help the Outer Hebrides and the wider Highlands and Islands region build the infrastructure for electric vehicles and contribute towards targets for reducing carbon emissions.

The City & Guilds approved course will be delivered by experienced staff and demonstrates the College’s commitment to expand capacity and deliver courses to develop the right skills for the energy, engineering, and construction sectors.

LCC UHI are developing a range of partnerships to meet industry demand and support the economic development and job opportunities throughout the Outer Hebrides.

Investment on the project of over £10,000 was made by LCC UHI and funding administered by The Energy Skills Partnership (ESP) via the Energy Efficiency Training Network which delivers upskilling training for the energy sector in line with Scottish Government’s Priorities from their Energy Efficient Scotland Programme.

Roddy Ferguson, Head of Technology said: “This new course is a welcome and timely addition to the portfolio of courses in the electrical section at Lews Castle College UHI.

At a time when the world is undergoing a radical transformation in the transport sector away from traditional combustion engines towards low-carbon alternatives including electric vehicles, this course will provide essential training and approval for installers of charging units in both commercial and domestic applications.”

The capital costs and tutor training for the course was provided by Lews Castle College & Energy Skills Partnership as part of the Energy Efficiency Training Network (EETN) North programme.