Ewing probes for answers on Scotwind sell-off

The Scotwind licensing round saw a number of permissions being grated for offshore windfarm developments around the north of Scotland.

​Independent MSP, Fergus Ewing, has written to the Auditor General for Scotland asking him to conduct an urgent inquiry into the alleged under-valuing of ScotWind leasing options and the subsequent misuse of money raised.

​As reported in last week’s Gazette, a new report suggests that the ScotWind licences - including three off the Western Isles – were sold up to 40 times more cheaply than the market rates, based on England and Wales as well as international comparators.

Whereas the money raised by the Scottish Government is a one-off, fees in England and Wales will be levied annually until a project receives full planning consent. Another comparison suggests that “on a per MW basis … the New York Bight auction raised between 19 and 23 times more option fees than ScotWind”.

The particular concern in the Western Isles is that none of the £30 million raised for the three offshore sites has been allocated to support the massive infrastructure work required to support construction of offshore windfarms, the proceeds having gone to general Scottish Government spending. Mr Ewing describes this as “a gross mismanagement of finance in principle”.

He says that his request follows “a highly critical and detailed study into these matters conducted by Future Economy Scotland” which suggests that the leases “have been sold off for a very small fraction of their likely true value”.

The former SNP MSP adds: “There appears not to have been, since the auction in 2021, any detailed, independent and thorough investigation into these allegations, which have circled for some considerable time … despite the gravity and indeed enormity of the criticism”. Mr Ewing says an answer is needed to “why was a cap imposed, when there was none in England and Wales, with the cap set initially at £10k per square km of seabed… then re-set at ten times as much as the original cap, namely at £100K per square km?”. He asks: “What advice was taken throughout and from whom? What evidence was sought and obtained as to comparators? What consultation was there, in particular, with colleagues in England and Wales in the Crown Estate?”

Mr Ewing writes: “It is understood the waters in Scotland are deeper and costs higher; but that difference cannot conceivably justify the sale at an apparent pittance.

"So pitifully low that perhaps we should reinstate the groat as a unit of currency as we may need to be able to count returns in small denominations”.

He recalls that the then First Minister, Humza Yousaf, stated that the benefit of the yield of £755 would be invested in Scottish manufacturing. “However, it has also been reported that some of that total has in fact been used by Scottish Government to pay for the unbudgeted costs of public sector pay deals ..

“It is surely a gross mismanagement of finance in principle that capital proceeds subsidise public recurring expenditure.

"Will the Auditor General include a thorough examination of what has happened to the proceeds, for what purposes and on whose authority..?”