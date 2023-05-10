Extension for fuel poverty survey
A survey to ascertain levels of fuel poverty in the Western Isles has been extended to this Monday (15th) – and its organisers have issued an appeal for more people to come forward and participate, with the expectation that the results will be used to lobby government for more support.
The research is being undertaken by Tighean Innse Gall, the local housing agency which also issues official advice on energy consumption and energy reduction in the home.
A spokesperson said: “TIG have been delighted to receive funding from British Gas Energy Trust for a survey of all homes in the Western Isles looking at evaluating current levels of fuel poverty, the cost of heating and the level of warmth in the Western Isles.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We have been extremely grateful for the response that we have received so far and wish to thank everyone who has filled out the survey to date, and give householders a final chance to get the survey response back to TIG by the 15th of May, either through the online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/D5DM6H3 or returning the postal survey the householder have received.”
They added: “We look forward to your responses and every single one will help to develop a report that can help build a better understanding of fuel poverty and the affordability of heating homes in the Western Isles.
"Then helping to lobby government to ensure the necessary support is given to island homes.”
The Western Isles has by far the highest rate of fuel poverty across Scotland and the cost of living crisis coupled with the recent hike in energy prices are expected to have exacerbated that situation significantly.