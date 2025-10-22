Factory test is a first for Arnish yard​

The new few months look set to be "very interesting" for the yard.

​The fabrication yard at Arnish is looking forward to a “first” in its 50 years history when the component parts of a subsea system are joined up on-site to be subjected to Factory Acceptance Tests.

​It will be the first time the yard has taken a contract all the way from the fabrication stage to full mechanical completion, says general manager Albert Allan, with three subsea structures tied together by “two significant pipe structures” and then they will be “linked to a dummy pipeline to make sure the whole thing works”.

The yard is now half way through the contract which is for McDermott Trinidad as part of the subsea infrastructure for Shell’s Manatee gas field, located off the east coast of Trinidad and Tobago.

Mr Allan said the three linked structures “will take up the full hall by February next year”.

He added: “So far, the client continues to be delighted with the ongoing works. The next few months will be very interesting and this is another big milestone for Arnish as part of Navantia UK”.

There are now 160 workers at Arnish including 35 apprentices, seven of whom joined in August. As well as the Trinidad job, the yard is completing three manifolds for deployment in an oil and gas project in the Black Sea.

Mr Allan added: “The investment from Navantia is starting to come through. A new office and welfare block are arriving by the end of this month rather than being scattered around the place. Everything is looking very positive”.

The state-owned Spanish company rescued four former Harland &Wolff yards – Belfast, Appledore, Methil and Arnish – in January this year. Although Navantia’s initial interest was in Belfast and Appledore where they were partners in an MoD contract, UK ministers insisted the two Scottish yards must be included in a deal.

After meeting Arnish management and workforce, Nanvantia were convinced of its potential and have subsequently shown strong commitment to the yard’s future.