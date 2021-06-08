‘Fairer’ charges for bulky waste uplift?

by Peter Urpeth

Local Democracy Reporter

Changes to the charges Comhairle nan Eilean Siar levies for the collection of items of bulky household waste could be on the cards if councillors back proposals when they met next week.

The current charge for the bulky waste collection service is up to 5 items for £25, but new proposals could see the introduction of a two-tier charging structure, offering collection of up to 3 items for £20 and up to 6 items for £45, and the the report’s authors say that this will provide “a fairer charging regime”.

Charges for the service have not been increased since they were introduced in 2011, the report states.

The report, set be considered by members on the Comahirle’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee when it meets on 16 June concludes:

‘In common with many other popular services offered by the Comhairle, demand has increased over the years and the services been operating at capacity for the last number of years by balancing the available resources with other core activities.