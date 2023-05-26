Fancy a takeaway? Online orders on way

The idea is the brainchild of sisters Amanda and Monika, whose mother Panida is the owner of the highly-regarded Thai Cafe on Church Street.

​Trial phases for the launch of “Island Eats” are expected to be held next month with the hope of the service going “live” later in the summer.

The idea is the brainchild of sisters Amanda Jollie and Monika Maitles (nee MacDonald). Their mother Panida MacDonald moved to Stornoway over 35 years ago and is the owner of the highly-regarded Thai Cafe on Church Street.

The sisters now live in Glasgow, but still retain an active interest in the island businesses.

The eventual hope is that all food businesses on the island that offer a takeaway option will sign-up to the scheme in order to provide an improved service for the customer, but also a more efficient manner of working for the businesses themselves.

The development of the concept is being overseen by Monika’s husband Gary Maitles, of the Glasgow-based procurement specialist, The Service Directory, with IT specialist Callum Tennant.

Mr Maitles told the Gazette that Monika and Amanda “have always spoken with excitement about them trying to create a business that could benefit the island.

“Through conversations with the family about how the restaurants manage orders, how they can promote the offering to new tourists, or simply how be more efficient in terms of running a business, we felt there was an opportunity to adopt a similar on-line model to what is used on the mainland – the main difference being that it doesn't have to be expensive for establishments to be part of.”

There will, however, be no delivery aspect to it. At least initially people will still have to come and pick up their order at the allocated time.