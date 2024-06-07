Ferry gangway temporary solution is “imminent,” say SPA

The gangway will remain out of action for the entire summer season. (Pic: Ian Henderson/Flickr)

​A temporary solution for foot passengers boarding the ferry in Stornoway is “imminent”, amid continuing concern and frustration over the current arrangement which sees access through the car-deck.

​The covered gangway has been out of action for more than a year now and is expected to remain so for the rest of the summer as investigations continue to find a long-term solution. The walkway was installed in 2015 by the Stornoway Port Authority ahead of the arrival of the MV Loch Seaforth.

Stornoway Port Chief Executive, Alex Macleod, said: “Stornoway Port understands and echoes the frustration caused by the passenger access system being out of operation, especially as we head into the busy summer months.

“We are working closely with the various parties involved to consider all of the available options. This has been a complicated process for a complex issue but one that must be followed to ensure the optimum solution. We are doing everything we can to expedite this process as much as possible.

“We continue to work with CalMac Ferries to ensure the boarding and disembarking process is safe for passengers. Stornoway Port and the other partners are arranging an alternative temporary solution which will reduce the delay in embarking and disembarking and we hope this will be in operation imminently.”