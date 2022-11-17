Ferry losses: “We cannot wait till 2026”

The MV Hebrides suffered several breakdowns over the summer months.

Using CalMac’s own figures for the “huge reductions” in traffic carried this summer, Mr Macleod puts the cost to the Harris and Uist economies at £8.5 million with almost 10,000 fewer vehicles carried than in the pre-Covid years.

He uses the figures to reinforce the message that “we can’t wait till 2026” the promised date for the introduction of two new ferries, separately serving the Uig-Tarbert and Uig-Lochmaddy routes. “Action is needed now to save our economies”, writes Mr Macleod.

Evidence of action by the Scottish Government to charter additional capacity to ease pressure on the CalMac fleet has disappeared from the radar although they maintained this week, in response to Gazette inquiries, that unspecified efforts are continuing to improve resilience.

Mr Macleod writes: “We raised concerns this time last year at the proposals for the summer timetable and the imposed reduction in capacity through only making the mezzanine deck available on certain sailings. We argued that this would mean a reduction in vehicles travelling but CalMac dismissed this.

“Now that the summer season is over, we were horrified to discover the true impact of reducing the capacity of the vessel. Using CalMac’s own figures, we have found that they carried just short of 10,000 fewer vehicles (9885 for all types and 9700 for cars)

“These are huge reductions and are causing alarm in our communities. Putting costs onto these makes even more frightening reading. Taking an average figure (after allowing for local traffic) loss to the communities of Harris and Uist is just short of £8.5M.

“That is more than ten times the cost that CalMac said they would incur for maintaining the service at pre-Covid level. If we now have to wait until 2026 for the two dedicated ferries for our route, we are looking at an overall loss to our fragile economy of just short of £33M."

Calling for an urgent meeting with Ms Gilruth, the letter concludes: “The proposed timetable for next summer again shows a limited use of the mezzanine deck. This cannot happen because of the damage to our communities and economy.”

The mezzanine deck issue is only one of those causing alarm about the prospects for the coming year with no evidence of additional vessels being chartered, a continuing pattern of breakdowns around the network and the implications of major disruption due to linkspan work at Uig pier for two lengthy periods.

Meanwhile, there has been an announcement of hastily-convened public meetings to allow for local comment on the design of the two new ferries. As highlighted in last week’s Gazette, there was concern that nothing had been heard about local consultation though the contract for the ferries is due to be placed before Christmas – little more than a month away.

In a statement on Wednesday, CMAL bowed to the demand for local meetings – though it remains to be seen how much influence can be exerted over key issues surrounding the vessels in the course of a month, or after the contract has been awarded, probably to a Turkish yard.

The events will be held next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively at Uig, Tarbert and Lochmaddy Village Halls, each commencing at 6 p.m.

