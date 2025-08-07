Fishery success backs new case for local control​

Fishery stocks around the Western Isles have shown to be sustainable and would benefit from local management.

​A forceful claim for local fisheries management has been made by the Western Isles Fishermen’s Association following evidence that prawn stocks are as healthy as they were “60 years ago when the fishery began”.

​In a submission to a Scottish Government “call for evidence” on Inshore Fisheries Management, the Association says that local management over a large range of issues would be beneficial both to the economy of the Western Isles and to the environment.

It is expected that proposals will be finalised this year as the basis for future legislation following the collapse of the Highly Protected Marine Areas initiative due to intense opposition from island communities. By putting forward a positive case for local management, the industry hopes to offer a clear and attractive alternative.

Association secretary, Duncan Macinnes,told the Gazette: “For example, despite the negativity towards bottom contacting gear, it is clear that the balance is very much right”. He said the fishery’s success supports the case for local management and exclusion of vessels over 150 gross registered tonnes.

In an effort to head off the reappearance of “HPMAs in some other form”, the Association’s submission makes a series of proposals to enhance access to zones which are currently closed to fishing activity on environmental grounds, with blanket bans replaced by sensitive local management.

Among specific proposals, the Association calls for:

- Blanket closures of large sea areas as part of Marine Protected Areas on the west coast to be revisited to allow access to areas where there are no features that legally require protection;

- Extension of size restriction of 150 GRT on vessels operating within MPAs to protect the muddy nephrops grounds from over-exploitation by heavy geared large nephrop trawlers;

- Zoning within the Mingulay Reefs, to allow static gear vessels targeting nephrops to catch large nephrops that fetch some of the highest prices in Scotland;

A seasonal opening of Broad Bay to scallop dredgers to “benefit both the fishing grounds and the local community and create a more balanced marine

environment, with the removal of starfish”.

The submission also claims that “any vessel owners that solely target lobsters are disproportionately impacted with blanket Scottish interim shellfish measures, as they already have locally designed management measures with a five month pot prohibition on their main fishing grounds to the West of the Hebrides.

“The measures have resulted in a young Harris fisherman leaving the fishery as he was unable to survive with the increased numbers of lobsters he had to return to the sea. Shellfish management measures should be introduced at local level, based on state of the stocks and to reflect local habitat and size distribution of lobster and other species found on local grounds”.

MEANWHILE, Mr Macinnes has also welcomed the sale of the Macduff business in Stornoway by the Canadian company Clearwater to Fraserburgh-based Seafood Ecosse both in offering future security to fishermen and also offering diversification opportunities.

He said: “I see it as a very positive development. It clearly enhances the opportunities for the prawn fleet in Stornoway and the north-west coast more widely. Seafood Ecosse takes white fish species which Macduff didn’t under Clearwater ownership.

“That offers the opportunity for diversification if they want to target white fish”, he added. At present, more than 30 vessels – including 12 working out of Stornoway – land to Macduff who have developed a high quality export brand, Wild Caught Hebridean Langoustines, out of Goat Island.