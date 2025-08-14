The Deep Water Terminal offers scope for more freight capacity, but, currently, there is no plan in place

​A warning has been sounded that “£5 billion of nationally important investment” as well as the future of island businesses are at risk unless provision is made for a new freight ferry between Stornoway and Ullapool.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Demand for freight capacity between Stornoway and Ullapool will “more than double” due to renewable energy developments but no provision has been made in an Islands Connectivity Plan currently being finalised by the Scottish Government.

This emerges from a report commissioned privately by Stornoway Port Authority from a maritime consultancy firm, Fisher Advisory, and seen by the Gazette.

The report warns: “The lack of freight capacity puts £5 billion of nationally important investment at risk”.

It states: “This is of concern not only to the Stornoway Port Authority, but also existing and new port users who may already be experiencing logistical headaches, and who foresee a large shortfall in capacity required when the planned renewable-related activity gets underway.

“The Stornoway-Ullapool ferry service is already at capacity and there is no resilience on the route. Constraints on the ferry service are already limiting economic growth, increasing business costs and impacting on investment decisions”.

On the basis of figures provided by renewables developers, Fisher Advisory calculate that “in the peak years of development of the windfarms and interconnector, the additional freight projections represent a more than doubling of current freight traffic”. This equates to almost an additional 4000 journeys next year, rising to 22,000 in 2029.

An initial report by Fisher Advisory was included in the SPA’s response last year to a consultation by Transport Scotland on an Islands Connectivity Plan which projects the requirement for vessels up to 2045.

However, following publication of a draft plan earlier this year, the consultants reported: “The draft plan does not include a dedicated freight ferry on the Stornoway-Ullapool route, despite provision being made for it in the development of the Deep Water Terminal in Stornoway”.

This refers to the fact that the lack of reference to a dedicated freight ferry is also at odds with the business case on which the SPA put together a £59 million funding package for the Deep Water Terminal that included specific provision for “larger cargo vessels and a freight ferry berth”.

Local haulier David Wood said that island businesses share the SPA’s concerns “one hundred per cent”. He added: “We have been howling about this for months and months. There is a massive problem in the making and nobody is addressing it”.

Transport Scotland said that, in addition to existing capacity, “there are a number of opportunities to enhance the networks that have been identified for further consideration”. They said they have been “engaging with stakeholders, including Stornoway Port Authority, on plans to increase renewable energy production and distribution and how the sea-freight demand created by these plans will be managed”.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​