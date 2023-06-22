​From sheep to tweed at the Highland Show

The HTA team all set to go at the Royal Highland Show

Building on a successful presence last year, the Harris Tweed Authority has transported a double width loom to the show along with weavers to take part in a “From Sheep to Shop” presentation on how the tweed is produced.

Lorna Macaulay, chief executive of the HTA, said: “Last year, we enjoyed a tremendous response over the four show days and realised there was a real demand from visitors to the show to buy Harris Tweed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are so appreciative to be invited back and for the tremendous generosity from all at the RHASS in letting us be a small part of this year’s show, particularly with the Golden Shears Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling Championships happening all around us. We will feel very at home among sheep shearers!”.

It will be a repeat performance for weavers Calum George Buchanan from Uig and Kenny Neil Maclennan from Callanish who will be providing demonstrations of their art and allowing some of the distinguished visitors to have a go on the loom.

Shawbost-based Harris Tweed Hebrides will be present as guests of the trade promotion body, Campaign for Wool. Chairman Ian Angus Mackenzie – himself no stranger to the shears – said he was delighted they will be displaying alongside the sheep farming community “as every metre of Harris Tweed is crafted using only British farmed wool”.

British Wool’s presence will include “Flock to Fashion” shows featuring models, all with an agricultural background, who will display designs from wool brands including Harris Tweed Hebrides, Lochcarron of Scotland and Eribé Knitwear. In addition to the fashion show, British Wool will have a dedicated stand in the retail area.

Advertisement

Advertisement