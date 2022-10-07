Frustration mounts over power refusal

Despite all the infrastructure now being in place, the moorings association cannot get an electricity connection.

The situation is reflective of a wider issue with companies reluctant to take on customers, particularly in rural areas, in the wake of the energy price hike, which has resulted in a cost of living crisis.

New homes and businesses are now finding themselves stranded due to the difficulty in funding a willing energy meter installer.

The Leverburgh Moorings Association recently invested around £8,000 in a new electricity infrastructure, with increased demand from tourism traffic and from the marine leisure side creating the potential for an expansion in services.

SSE happily undertook the work of installation, but was unwilling then to provide a meter.

Speaking to the Stornoway Gazette, association secretary Nick Anderson said: “When SSE said they wouldn’t do it, they referr ed me to Octopus, but they said they don’t do it either and referred me back to SSE. I tried Scottish Power as well but no response.

"It’s so frustrating. I’ve spent so long on the phone trying to this resolved.

“ Our rural location was mentioned, but how can that be – it’s not as if Leverburgh doesn't have any houses or businesses?”

Mr Anderson added: “It’s all there ready to go. We just need a supplier to connect.”

Advertisement

He thought he had stumbled on a solution when he saw a report in the Gazette recently which reported that power company Utilita were coming to the islands as part of a national roadshow, with the promise of helping local customers.

The company, who pride themselves on giving consumers an ethical offering, with advice on reducing consumption, said they would have an engineer on hand in the area to resolve any issues and provide technical advice.

However, Mr Anderson said: “I was really interested when I saw that, cause I thought here we go this maybe the answer. But when I spoke to them, it was just the same – they said they couldn’t do it.”

Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil has raised the refusal by suppliers to install meters at island premises with the UK Government and industry regulator Ofgem.

Advertisement

However, he was criticised when he suggested that households and businesses should by-pass the companies and connect to the power supply themselves.

Industry body Energy UK pointed to the "record-high international wholesale gas costs over the past year" which, it said, has led to 30 suppliers going out of business because they were unable to recoup their costs.