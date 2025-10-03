Funding crisis for tourism body

OHT teamed up with Lewis Crofters to maintain a presence in Stornoway town centre

​The future of Outer Hebrides Tourism is under financial threat due to a shortage of members and the absence of funding from the Scottish Government or other public bodies.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Only 40 per cent of tourism businesses in the islands pay membership fees while Visit Scotland, the Scottish Government’s tourism quango, no longer makes any contribution to regional organisations.

This position was outlined by Sarah Maclean, chief executive of Outer Hebrides Tourism, when she gave a presentation to Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s sustainable development committee last week.

Apart from the organisation’s own position, the report was overwhelmingly positive with a 30 per cent increase in visitor numbers over 15 years and the tourism industry now representing 16 per cent of the islands’ economy, worth an estimated £81.5 million last year. This was compared to 10 per cent in 2017.

Last year, there were 333,000 visitors. Of these, 26 per cent were from Scotland and 40 per cent from the rest of the UK while 34 per cent were international visitors.

In Harris, tourism accounted for 40.1 per cent of the island’s economy, worth £14.5 million last year. However, the question of how much of that remains in Harris was raised by Cllr Kenny Macleod, who estimated that half the accommodation providers are resident on the mainland, letting out properties.

Ms Maclean said that the organisation is to some extent a victim of its own success as it continues to increase the services it provides, to a greater number of people. For example, as part of Visit Scotland’s withdrawal, they closed the last remaining tourism office in the islands, in Stornoway. Visit Outer Hebrides stepped in to form a partnership with Lewis Crofters to maintain a presence in the town.

They have won awards for their efforts to promote Hebridean food and drink as a visitor attraction, which is also to the benefit of island producers, and have promoted attractions like the Hebridean Way walking and cycling routes, which are now drawing large numbers of visitors.

However, the organisation operates on a budget of just £210,000 a with more than two thirds going on staff costs. “We are no longer financially sustainable”, Ms Maclean added, due to “public sector contraction and only 40 per cent buy-in from tourism businesses” while “the reserves are pretty much empty”.

She told councillors the reserves would be used up within another year and warned: “We need about £100k from anywhere, or we won’t be here”.

Ms Maclean stressed that they were not asking the Comhairle for money, as they are well aware of its own budgetary challenges. However, as strategic partners, they hoped for its support in encouraging other sources of funding, both local and national. She highlighted the challenges that would be faced over the next few years due to renewable energy developments putting pressure on accommodation availability.