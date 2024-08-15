Fury over re-appointment of CalMac “absentees”

Angus Campbell is chair of CalMac's Community Board, but he had no knowledge of the "absentee" directors being re-appointed till the Gazette contacted him .

Astonishment and outrage have been expressed after the Scottish Government re-appointed three of the absentee board members of Caledonian MacBrayne for further three years terms.

​In an announcement slipped out last week, Cabinet Secretary Fiona Hyslop re-appointed the Copenhagen-based chair, Erik Østergaard, and two on-executives, Tim Ingram and Grant Macrae, who were recently revealed to have never visited a CalMac port since being appointed.

The chair of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s transportation committee, Uisdean Robertson, expressed both “astonishment and disappointment”. He said: “After the recent revelation of how out of touch this Board of Directors is with the reality faced by islanders, it is shocking that Ministers have not taken this opportunity to appoint islanders to this Board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To reappoint three of those Board members who have shown so little regard for our communities that they have not even acquainted themselves with them is another slap in the face underlining that absolute lack of commitment to empowering island communities.”

The chair of CalMac’s Community Board, Angus Campbell, said they had not been consulted about the re-appointments: “You telling me about it is the first I’ve heard of it. They seem to be oblivious to what people think.

"From the Community Board point of view, we will be disappointed that we are again not hearing island voices in the mix when there is an opportunity . Once again, the opportunity to have island knowledge has been lost.”

He added: “It is all very well to have those working for the company out in the field but if the directors do not know their patch, then they really cannot have any idea of what is going on. I suppose the Scottish Government thinks re-appointments are the easy option”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Torcuil Crichton MP said: “This is truly astonishing and shows contempt for all the messages and pleas which have come from island communities. There is unanimity that remoteness of decision-making has been a major factor in a decade of ferry failures. Yet instead of respecting this obvious truth, the Scottish Government has chosen to protect a deeply failed status quo of remote, unaccountable control.

“Ms Hyslop has to explain why, in her view, CalMac and the islands are better served by a random assortment of quango favourites who don’t know one island form another than by people who know, understand and care for these places”.

Calls for change in the governance of CalMac and the whole ferry structure have featured prominently in the debate over island services in recent years with calls for local board members to be appointed and for local authorities to have representation on the boards of the key organisations. However, these have been resisted by the Scottish Government.

Following a Freedom of Information request, initially resisted, the Gazette recently revealed that CalMac’s “board of shame” was largely made up of individuals who have never visited any ports served by the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Østergaard made a single visit to Stornoway and Oban after being appointed to the CalMac role in 2022 but has never returned. He was previously chair of the procurement quango CMAL throughout the debacle of the Ferguson ferry order which led to two vessels being seven years late and at least £300 million over budget.

His subsequent initial appointment to chair CalMac was greeted with astonishment and was attributed to the Scottish Government’s wish to buy his silence over the Ferguson affair. As CMAL chair, he had been critical of the decision to place the doomed order with the yard.

However, his reappointment has been greeted with even greater derision, given his total lack of presence within CalMac communities while all the company’s problems unfolded over recent years.

Tim Ingram is a mysterious figure on the quango circuit. He was appointed to both the Western Isles NHS and MacBrayne boards with each appointment being used as a “credential” for the other. In fact, he has absolutely no connections with the islands or the CalMac communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FoI request confirmed that Ingram has never visited a CalMac port during his three years as a director. He is based between Aberdeen and Newcastle.

When the Gazette spoke to Ingram three years ago about his Health Board appointment, he claimed to have visited the Western Isles once, though he could not recall which island, and subsequently resigned from the Health Board.

The Scottish Government press release announcing his re-appointment for CalMac states: “He now runs a specialist corporate safety consultancy. He was previously a Non-Executive Director and Vice-Chair of Western Isles NHS Board”.

Macrae is an accountant and a firm fixture on the Scottish Government’s quango circuit. The Freedom of Information request confirmed that he too had failed to visit a single CalMac port since being appointed to the MacBrayne board. He is currently also a board member of the Scottish Police Authority

The Scottish Governement press release states solemnly: “The reappointments are regulated by the Ethical Standards Commissioner”.