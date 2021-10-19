Gap in the market helps Rachel prosper

Rachel MacKenzie now plans to add a third log cabin

Rachel MacKenzie established two high-end log cabins in the summer of last year, in close proximity to the popular historical attractions Gearrannan Blackhouse Village, Dun Carloway Broch and Calanais Standing Stones.

Business Gateway helped Rachel develop her business plan and worked with her to secure a grant of £1,250 through the Outer Hebrides Young Entrepreneurs Fund, which is funded by HIE and delivered by Business Gateway.

Rachel was also able to access a £10,000 loan through the Comhairle’s Revolving Loan Fund, also delivered by Business Gateway, which gave her the ability to begin operating immediately. There are now plans for a third log cabin.

Rachel said: “Knowing how popular the nearby tourist attractions are, I realised that there wasn’t much on offer in terms of accommodation in the area, so I set about creating the perfect getaway for visitors. The cabins were then finished in August, and we were almost fully booked throughout the whole of September.