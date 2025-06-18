“Genuinely shocking” level of drugs seizures

The work of PC Calum Macdonald and "Viv" was praised

More than 2000 tablets, 300 grams of cannabis and 50 grams of cocaine have been seized since March following arrival of police dog Viv and her handler, PC Calum Macdonald in Stornoway.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures were given by Chief Inspector Ross McCartney, divisional commander of Police Scotland, when he met Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s community safety board. In addition, more than £2000 has been seized as suspected “proceeds of crime”.

Chief Inspector McCartney described the dog and her handler as “absolute credits to their roles”. They have been focusing on postal and parcel delivery offices as well as co-ordinating with CalMac.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked by Cllr Mustapha Hocine (North Uist) what types of tablets were found, the Chief Inspector replied: “They vary from ecstasy to prescription drugs bought online from not very reputable sources”.

Cllr Kenneth Maclean, Barra, asked what period the seizures covered, Chief Inspector McCartney confirmed: “Since March”. Cllr Maclean responded: “That is genuinely shocking”.

Chief Inspector McCartney presented the Police Scotland report covering the year to end March and showed drug related cases stable with five of supplying and 68 of possession compared to three and 71 the previous year.

The Chief Inspector referred to a pilot scheme in Shetland using Drug Detection Wipes to screen surfaces in buildings or vehicles for the most common drugs. Once the data is assessed, he said, he would push for the pilot to be extended to the Western Isles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report showed a significant increase in the number of “driving under the influence of drink or drugs” offences during the year with the number rising to 52 from 39 in 2023-24.

Another area of crime in which there was an increase was “sexual offences” including 15 cases of rape, up from seven in 2023-24. There were also 18 cases of “sexual assault” and 15 involving indecent images or communications.

There were 120 cases of common assault, eleven of serious assault, one of attempted murder and seven of “threats and extortion’. Three cases of “stalking” were also dealt with. Seventy five cases of “domestic crime” were pursued and seven of “hate crime”.

While the number of cases involving dishonesty – “acquisitive crime” – was low, the detection rates were also lower than in any other category. Only one of four housebreaking offences was resolved and the clear-up rate on 34 fraud cases was 12.5 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector McCartney’s report commented: “This reporting period has seen the continued work of the externally funded campus officer, strengthening the partnership approach to getting it right for every child and our commitment to engagement and education with young persons.

“I am pleased to report that we have seen reductions in crimes of violence and anti-social behaviour over this period. We continue to work closely with partners in these areas”

Chief Inspector McCartney pointed out that sexual crime “has decreased over the five year average” though it had increased by 25 per cent over the previous year.

He added: “We continue to support victims to report offences and work to bring offenders to justice”.