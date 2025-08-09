Goat Island boatbuilder says they are “steaming along” nicely

An artist's impression of how the new ship will look

​Coastal Workboats – the Devon-based company operating out of Goat Island in Lewis – has moved to allay concerns about the future of its “pioneering moment in marine development”.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The company is building what it describes as “the UK’s first all-electric vehicle and passenger vessel”. The original plans to trial it in Shetland fell through and the uncompleted vessel has been on the Goat Island slipway for four months.

However, company spokesman, Ben Sunderland, told the Gazette this week: “We’re steaming along quite the thing though we are slightly delayed. There is a lot of new tech sign-off from MCA which charts a different timeframe”.

He said two new trial sites have been identified – one on a CalMac short crossing and another with a leading fish farm company – which “changes the trajectory of the project. Trialling on two sites instead of one demonstrates that the boat is applicable across a bunch of different sectors, which is great for us”.

He said there had been misunderstanding in Shetland where plans for a month long trial in March were abandoned in the face of local negativity.

The idea had been to run the vessel on a route between Papa Stour and Westburrafirth but a community representative on Papa Stour described it as “pie in the sky”.

Mr Sunderland said: “Things got lost in translation. It was never the intention that the vessel would replace the usual ferry but that it would run in addition to the existing crossing. It would only have added to the timetable but, though we tried to explain that, it didn’t sink in”.

Regarding seaworthiness, he said that objections raised in Shetland “didn’t stack up – we have half a dozen LUVs (Landing Utility Vessels) in UK waters with the same hull”. The uniqueness, he stressed, lies in the way the vessel is powered rather than in its construction.

In November 2023, Coastal Workboats announced that they had entered into a ten year lease with Stornoway Port Authority.

The UK Government had awarded them a £6.2 million grant through its Innovate UK scheme to develop the vessel. In September last year Highlands and Islands Enterprise announced a grant of £166,547 for “a project to build the UK’s first all-electric workboat of its class”.

HIE said this would “create well-paid jobs in Stornoway (and) help with the wider efforts to attract and retain working age people in the area”.

The accounts of Coast Workboats Scotland Ltd show a deficit of £877,000 at year ended 30 June 2024, during which “the company focused on a high-value research and development project dedicated to decarbonising the UK's maritime sector”.

A note to the accounts stated: “The project is partially funded by the Innovate UK grant and partially funded by the company … Current lenders continue to show their support for the business.

"Additionally, Coastal Workboats Scotland Ltd benefits from the backing of their established Strategic Business Partners, who are committed to the successful execution of the ongoing R&D project and the future commercialisation of the developed technology”.