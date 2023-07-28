Golf shoes and Clò Mòr score the perfect Open fit

The shoes go on public sale on August 3rd.

​The leading golf footwear brand, FootJoy renewed its partnership with Harris Tweed Hebrides to promote two new shoe types in the FJ x Harris Tweed Premiere Series which is now in its third year.

Each edition of the shoes features a tweed which has been designed to match the aesthetics of the Open venue. The Harris Tweed collection has proved highly popular among Footjoy products.

A Hoylake Green fabric was created “to recognise both brands’ intrinsic role in the history of the game and shared celebration of heritage”.

Harris Tweed’s provenance as the favoured fabric of golfers in the early days of the game has been woven into the partnership narrative.

Footjoy say: “Each pair of Premiere Series footwear comes with a unique shoe bag made from the same cloth as featured on the shoes”

The shoes will go on sale publicly on August 3rd in selected outlets and at www.footjoy.com

Mark Hogarth, creative director at Harris Tweed Hebrides, said: “Hoylake Green had to be the colour of the 2023 Harris Tweed Premiere Series edition.

"The Harris Tweed Hebrides design - a subtle wide herringbone - is inspired by the deep summer hues of the Harris hills and pays homage to the spectrum of green that makes Hoylake a special place for golf.”

FootJoy's vice president of global footwear, Chris Tobias, added: “We’re extremely excited to deliver yet another product from the FootJoy and Harris Tweed partnership.

"Our long, mutual commitment to innovation and product quality represents the premium execution of golf’s most authentic performance golf shoe”.

Before last week’s tournament, Footjoy brand's American ambassadors Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Billy Horschel and Wyndham Clark were presented with the shoes and the US Open Champion was spotted wearing them on the course.