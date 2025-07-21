Grid access set-back for community windfarms

UOG Project manager Neil Mackinnon

​ Plans for a substantial community owned windfarm on the west side of Lewis have received a set-back after Scottish and Southern Energy Transmission withdrew what appeared to be a guarantee of grid access through the proposed interconnector.

The 43 MW project is being promoted by community owned estates in the area. Late last year, it appeared to have secured a major breakthrough with a grid offer from SSE. However, that proved to be only the first stage in a complex process.

Project manager Neil Mackinnon said: “That’s what we were told initially and it looked like the normal offer. It seemed we had avoided the black hole but then we had to go through what’s called a Transmission Assessment by NESO (National Energy System Operator) and that came out with a different result”.

It would mean that the community project could only sell power when the capacity is not taken up by the large-scale commercial developments, making the project unfundable.

There is now a further round of evidence gathering to sort out the grid queue and Mr Mackinnon expects “revised offers between now and the early months of next year, so there might still be the chance of a reprieve – it’s all a bit of an unknown”. Meanwhile, the project’s fate is in doubt.

After being appraised of these developments, Torcuil Crichton MP raised the issue in the House of Commons on Tuesday. He also referred to his own home community of Knock and Swordale which is facing a similar problem with securing a grid connection .

Mr Cricthon said: “Knock and Swordale, along with several other community power schemes in my constituency, cannot get grid connections except through ‘active network management connections’, which basically means that the communities can supply power to the grid only when the big boys—the commercial companies—are not doing so.

“These connection offers are next to useless, and the National Energy System Operator, Ofgem and the transmission companies have to be told from this Dispatch Box that they cannot be agnostic about what kind of grid connection they offer and to whom. They must put communities first if communities are going to support this transition”.

In response, Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband, said: “My hon. Friend, who I have talked to on a number of occasions about these wider issues, raises a really important point. Let me take away (his) point about access. We are committed to driving forward community energy, and we will talk to NESO and Ofgem to get it right and make sure it happens.”

Mr Crichton said afterwards: “I welcome the assurance that Ed Miliband will take this up directly with NESO and Ofgem. After years without any recognition of community benefit as a key element in energy transition, we are making a lot of progress on various fronts.

“However, this is a very specific test case in which there seem to be forces at work which still take no account of community rights or interests. That has got to change”.