Harris food business in expansion move

She said: “I started looking around for another building and found one in Leverburgh that had been empty for a few years. This additional building, which is not too far from our current Northton café, will allow us to grow the business and offer more food and drink ranges from locally sourced produce. We are delighted with the support received from HIE for our expansion project.”The company secured up to £124,834 from Highlands and Islands Enterprise to develop and bring back into use the new building in Leverburgh.Temple Café has enjoyed a successful season under the new management and five people are currently employed there. It is expected that once the Leverburgh building is converted, six new jobs will be created.It will offer the extra space Amanda needs to launch the coffee roastery, smokery and for food preparation as well as to expand the drinks range.A new non-alcoholic drink was recently launched by Amanda called Wild Eve, made from ingredients such as roses, oats tops and honeysuckle, harvested from her croft, and some sugar kelp seaweed. The product is already proving popular with customers.