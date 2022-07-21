Harris Tweed shoes that graced the Open stage

The favoured choice of some of the world's top golfers

The runner-up, Cameron Young, wore shoes throughout the tournament from the new “Shawbost” range produced by FootJoy in collaboration with Harris Tweed Hebrides while the Australian winner, Cameron Smith, had also worn them earlier in the week.

Cameron Young, from New York and playing in his first Open, featured in a Footjoy clip on Instagram to promote the range. In it, he says: “I’m not the biggest fashion guy but the collaborations you (Footjoy) do are really cool.

“There’s some unique things that stand out – like this footwear. I play in major championships around the world and it’s a little extra that makes you remember where you’ve been and where you’re going”.

Other leading players who wore the Shawbost shoes during the Open included Adam Scott, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris.

It is the second time FootJoy has teamed up with Harris Tweed Hebrides to produce a unique range of golf shoes with heavy emphasis on the provenance of the fabric and its historic connections to golf.

“It has been great publicity, not just for the product but for Harris Tweed and the islands in general as FootJoy are always keen to tell the story of where and how Harris Tweed is made”, said Harris Tweed Hebrides creative director, Mark Hogarth.

The FootJoy press release said the collection is “unique, flawless and beautiful designs, features a distinct tweed and design character, hand selected to recognise both brands’ intrinsic role in the history of the game and shared celebration of heritage”.

The collection includes both men’s and women’s shoes as well as “an authentic Harris Tweed shoe bag as a nod to the hand craftsmanship, design detail and dedication to the golfer that inspires the collaboration.”

Golf media gave the new collection a very positive welcome. ‘Bunkered’ magazine reported: “We were big fans of last year’s Harris Tweed special edition shoe - and the 2022 iteration of the collaboration, ‘Shawbost’ – is every bit as awesome”.

According to the American ‘Golf ‘magazine: “The collaboration between a long-standing golf company and an iconic Scottish fabrics company is a match made in heaven, especially when Scotland is the birthplace of golf itself.”

Guy Smith, FootJoy’s footwear product manager, said: “Few sports with such rich histories as golf have such traceable beginnings. Scottish golf is celebrated the world over and given the rich heritage of both FootJoy and Harris Tweed, which are interwoven in golf’s past and present, it seems fitting to continue celebrating this great sport’s origins in Scotland.”

Mark Hogarth said: “It is a very special year for golf and FootJoy’s Harris Tweed collection showcases this heritage with authenticity and style.