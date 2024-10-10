Health funding formula “fails” the rural areas​

Committee members visted rural areas as part of their inquiry.

​The formula used by the Scottish Government to allocate NHS funding “fails to meet the specific needs of remote and rural areas”, according to an all-party committee of the Scottish Parliament.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The report by the Health and Social Care Committee, which follows a year-long inquiry, calls for the formula to be “reviewed and reformed to take better account of specific challenges and higher costs of healthcare delivery facing these areas”.

It states that “many respondents to the Committee's call for views (told them) that calculations using the NHS Scotland Resource Allocation Committee Formula are often poorly suited to the particular needs of remote and rural areas”. Respondents included the Western Isles NHS Board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MSPs concluded that “an ageing population, depopulation and the greater requirement for small scale service delivery” are among factors which the NRAC formula fails to take sufficient account of.

The report also calls on the Scottish Government, universities and colleges, professional bodies, and NHS Boards “to explore ways of offering more local training and development opportunities in remote and rural areas”.

This recommendation accorded with the submission the Western Isles NHS Board which stated: “Access to local training is imperative for future workforce planning as evidence shows that accessible training allows people to remain and work in their local community.

“The cost for students to study on the mainland is prohibitive and local opportunities for study, either through a remote/flexible route or through attendance at a local centre of learning has the dual advantage of enhancing positive destinations for young people and the development of skills for the health and social care workforce”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Holyrood committee’s report also highlights “the significant extent to which a lack of available affordable housing is acting as an indirect barrier to healthcare provision in remote and rural areas”.

The Committee suggests there is “an opportunity to learn from local examples of good practice and innovative approaches to resolving this important issue, including the repurposing of vacant local authority and NHS property to provide accommodation for healthcare workers”

Ensuring healthcare workers are “appropriately prioritised within any wider plans to provide additional affordable housing for key workers” is also a recommendation.

The report also states: “There was a broad consensus among respondents that poor or inadequate availability of childcare creates an additional barrier to working in healthcare in remote and rural areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Childcare facilities, especially in more isolated regions, are scarce. Unlike their urban counterparts, hospitals in these areas often lack childcare services for staff. Additionally, community childcare options, such as childminders, are nearly non-existent in some areas”.

The Committee recommends that the creation of a ‘Remote and Rural Workforce Strategy’ for the NHS in Scotland, which is pending, should include “clear policy surrounding flexible work options, as well as improved childcare”.