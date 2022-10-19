HebCelt delivers a £4.2m economic boost

With 18,540 people attending over four days, the festival delivers a significant economic boost.

July saw a welcome “live” return to the festival after its Covid enforced layoff and proved a major hit, with record sales. Over the four days, it attracted a total of 18,540 people – 4% more than in 2019.

According to "The Hebridean Celtic Festival 2022: Visitor Survey and Economic Impact Report”, carried out by MKA Economics, more than 7,500 individual guests are thought to have attended more than one event.

A mixture of locals and tourists got involved, including 21% who were visiting Lewis and Harris for the first time.

Visitors to the 2022 event spent £1,104 on average over the course of their stay – an 84% increase from the £600 average spend in 2018 – with a large portion, 78% of this, going directly into the local economy.

The festival’s resulting total contribution to the island’s economy is estimated to be the equivalent of safeguarding 62 tourism related jobs.

HebCelt Festival Director, Graham MacCallum, said: “We are always humbled by our audiences’ passion and unwavering support so to know that record numbers chose to come in their thousands to join us this summer for our 25th anniversary celebrations means an awful lot.

“It is extremely promising to see the far-reaching economic impact that HebCelt 2022 has had on Lewis and the Hebrides.

"It’s so important to us that as a festival we make a positive contribution to the place we call home and to see the event once again act as a catalyst for people to visit this special part of Scotland is just fantastic.

"This coupled with the boost for nearby businesses and our success in promoting Celtic music and culture on an international stage, really shows just how important festivals like ours are.