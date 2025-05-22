HebCelt embraces new sponsorship deal with SSEN

The company will host an information hub at the main festival site

​The HebCelt Festival has announced a new partnership with SSEN Transmission, which will see the company become a key sponsor of this year’s event.

The funding agreement forms part of the company’s commitment to supporting local communities across the Highlands and Islands through a £20 billion investment to upgrade the transmission network.

As part of its partnership with HebCelt, SSEN Transmission will have a strong presence at this year’s event, which takes place between 16th and 18th July.

Festival-goers will be able to visit SSEN Transmission’s information and fan hub on Castle Green, where the team will be on hand to talk about major infrastructure projects – including plans for the new substation and converter station at Arnish and the subsea HVDC transmission cable that will connect Lewis to the GB electricity grid for the first time and will – hopefully – unlock the renewable energy potential of the islands.

The sponsorship deal with HebCelt will also provide practical support for the volunteer crew, who will be kitted out in SSEN Transmission branded t-shirts and hi-vis gear.

Carol Ferguson, HebCelt Festival Operations Coordinator, said: “SSEN Transmission’s commitment to our community is incredibly welcome and aligns perfectly with HebCelt’s ethos.

“Their recognition of the value of live music and the cultural heartbeat of our islands is something we deeply appreciate. Together, we can help power careers, creativity, and conversations that stretch far beyond these shores.

“This feels like a perfect partnership, and we’re delighted to welcome SSEN Transmission centre stage - hopefully for the first of many headline appearances.”

Colin Bell, SSEN Transmission’s Lead Project Manager for the Lewis Hub project, said: “We are delighted to sponsor the HebCelt Festival and lend our support to this much-loved and hugely popular highlight in the cultural calendar of the islands.

“Through our Lewis Hub project we are committed to delivering a lasting and positive legacy for communities in the Western Isles, and our partnership with HebCelt is testament to our support for activities and initiatives that bring benefits to communities and to the local economy.

“We’re looking forward to engaging with people at this year’s festival, and sharing the enjoyment of what promises to be another entertaining event drawing visitors from across the world.”