Hebrides should introduce a tax on campervans​

​A highly respected travel journalist has called for the introduction of a motorhome tax for the Western Isles which can be re-invested in the local community.

Simon Calder is travel editor for The Independent and frequently appears on radio and television programmes. He is seen as a leading expert in the field, both in terms of the domestic market and international travel.

A number of years ago Mr Calder was a keynote speaker at the annual general meeting of what was then the Outer Hebrides Tourism Association when he called on island businesses to prepare for a huge influx in so-called “staycationers”.

Last week he was speaking on BBC Radio Scotland when he said that communities which bear a heavy burden in terms of tourism should be free to impose their own charging regime.

He said: “I absolutely respect the right of individual cities, regions and communities to impose their own taxes. But I think if you’re going to do it, you have to do it in a targeted way and do it so that they are meaningful amounts.”

Specifically for the islands, he said: “I think you could be looking very much at campervan taxes, particularly for the Western Isles. They are using the facilities but not necessarily contributing because as everyone knows they have stocked up in the supermarkets in Ullapool or Inverness.

“You need them to say, OK, £20 a day or £15 a day, whatever it takes, but it’s only going to apply from June to September or maybe in July and August. Don’t mess around with small amounts of money. If you are going to do it, go big.”

