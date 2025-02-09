“Historic day” as Council move on Gaelic secondary

Sgoil Ghaidhlig Ghlaschu has been a resounding success story.

​Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s education committee has backed a feasibility study on the establishment of a dedicated Gaelic secondary school in Stornoway, with former committee chair, Cllr Angus McCormack, stating: “This is an idea that has its time, and that time is now.”

​A report by the authority’s chief officer for education, Donald Macleod, stated: “Whilst the Comhairle has seen much success in its development of Gaelic Medium Education over the last 40 years, it is now presented with an imperative to bring further change to secure the growth and development of the language with consideration of the role of Gaelic in secondary education”.

Mr Maclod told the meeting that the feasibility study will involve pupils, teachers and local communities, as well as councillors, in a wide-ranging look at what would be the best way to progress development of Gaelic secondary school in the Western Isles, including its staffing and funding.

He added: “The study will look at the opportunities and possibilities for the school, and how we can build on the good work that is already being done in our schools”.

Comhairle convener, Cllr Kenneth Macleod said: “It is an important and historic day that this proposal for a feasibility study comes before us,” but he warned: “We must be quite clear there is no way that we can consider having such a school unless there is additional funding for it.

“Our education budgets have suffered year after year, and I would like to see a strong commitment from the Scottish Government for that funding.”

The convener’s concerns were reiterated by many councillors and Mr MacLeod stated that the feasibility study will include discussions with the Scottish Government. He added: “We definitely don’t want to cut other budgets to do this. Hopefully, this will be an opportunity to grow our funding.”

Cllr Calum Maclean welcomed the report and added: “Although good work has been done in Gaelic Medium schools, that only went halfway. It didn’t go into secondary schools, and so it did not strengthen Gaelic in the older secondary school pupils, and that would have strengthened Gaelic in our communities.”

There was support for a new school to have its own campus. Cllr Rae Mackenzie said: “It is essential this study is carried out. Great strides are being made with Gaelic in Glasgow and Edinburgh, but it has always been an anomaly that the heartland of the language does not have a Gaelic secondary.”

However, Cllr Norrie Macdonald warned that building a new campus would involve “eye watering amounts of capital spend,” and suggested that existing accommodation should be looked at.

Mr Macleod responded: “If we get the go ahead for this study, then we will make sure that every potentially suitable building is looked at as part of the study.”

The Minister for Gaelic, Kate Forbes, had already intimated: “To support the language’s growth in Na h-Eileanan an Iar, we are ready to provide funding to undertake a feasibility study to establish a Gaelic secondary school in Stornoway”.