Historic Point mill to be restored to working order

Brian Chaplin (Garrabost Mill Trust), Norman Mackenzie (PST), Alasdair Nicholson (PST Community Consultant), Graham Morrison (Former Mill owner), Tony Robson (PST Community Consultant). Pic: Sandie Photos.

Built in 1893, the Garrabost Mill was in commercial operation, milling barley and oatmeal for local crofting communities, until 1956 and was in the ownership of the Morrison family for more than a century.

Now the Garrabost Mill Trust, a volunteer committee, will manage the significant plans for its restoration and reinvention as a visitor attraction.

Funding for the restoration comes from a recently approved grant of £95,000 from Highlands and Islands Enterprise, matching £95,000 already pledged by local wind farm charity Point and Sandwick Trust.

The objectives of the Garrabost Mill Trust are to restore the working order of the building as a demonstration mill, creating a social and cultural hub to reflect the crofting heritage of the area and provide a local visitor attraction.

Only five miles from Stornoway, it will offer an exciting insight into this unique building and its role within local crofting history.

Garrabost Mill Trust Chairperson, Brian Chaplin said: “The Mill is an important part of our local heritage. When we conducted our community survey many residents recounted tales of carrying home-grown barley there for processing into meal and are looking forward to seeing the Mill working again.

"Our first priority is to safeguard the fabric of the building and technical studies have shown that it is basically in good order with some needs for re-roofing and woodworm treatment.

"Secondly, we are very keen to engage with the community and encourage people of all ages to join the committee and help us deliver what could be a defining heritage project for Garrabost and the surrounding area. We are as a committee are incredibly grateful to all our supporters and look to the future of the Mill with optimism”.

Natalie Campbell, Head of Enterprise Support in HIE’s Innse Gall area team, said: “This is a fantastic example of a community-led tourism project with an important crofting and cultural history. Restoration of the mill and outbuildings will transform it into a visitor attraction, which will help create jobs and safeguard a building with historic interest for future generations.

"We are really pleased to support this project, which will be run by a community where Gaelic is part of the everyday spoken word and we’re looking forward to seeing the project take shape.”

PST Community Consultant, Alasdair Nicholson, complied the restoration feasibility study and has been integral in sourcing funding.