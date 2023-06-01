"Horrified" Uist reaction to latest ferries shock

The Lord of the Isles was with withdrawn from the route after just six days.

As we went to press on Wednesday, the Uist Business Impact Group wrote to Transport Minister Kevin Stewart to state: “This is of extreme concern to us and our community and we need an immediate response from you on this, Minister, to attempt to restore some confidence in the Lochboisdale to Mallaig service to allow our businesses to try to survive”

John Daniel Peteranna, on behalf of the group, said they were “horrified” at the latest turn of events.

He reminded Mr Stewart that on a recent day visit, he gave an assurance that the Lochboisdale service would be his top priority.

Mr Peteranna asked: “We would like to know if you had been consulted on this plan by Calmac? In our recollection at the meeting, we thought you had mentioned that all decisions would be going through yourself.”

The move by CalMac came as a complete surprise. For the first time in months, its website was still showing “normal service” on the route with no mention of trouble ahead.

Robert Morrison, Operations Director for CalMac, said: “This was an extremely difficult decision and I understand that this will be disruptive for the local community and for customers who had planned to use this route. I apologise for the affect that this cancellation will have and can assure customers that we are working hard to get vessels back in service."

Mr Morrison said that the withdrawal of the Lord of the Isles was to cover unexpected problems arising elsewhere.

In light of the vessel’s withdrawal, Torcuil Crichton, the Labour candidate for Na h-Eileanan an Iar, renewed his calls for a support scheme for Uist businesses, saying “Kevin Stewart simply has to turn that ship around, bring it back to Uist and bring it into harbour with a proper compensation scheme”.

“This is happening at the worst time of year for businesses in Uist, many of which rely on seasonal visitors,” he said.

“Islanders estimate South Uist is losing £50,000 of business income for every day without a ferry. That is in addition to the chaos and inconvenience caused by the cancellations at Lochboisdale and, worse, the immeasurable damage to peoples’ confidence about travelling to and living in the islands.”

He added: “Businesses in the Hebrides will go under without a reliable ferry service. The SNP Government cannot deliver one so they should use the performance penalties they impose on CalMac to compensate island businesses for their losses.”