How “diversity” is used in quango carve-ups

CMAL chair Morag McNeill signed islanders' plea – then appointed a Yorkshire railwayman

​The “diversity consultant” involved in the most recent exclusion of islanders from the board of a ferry quango has been used 30 times by the Scottish Government in its appointments process.

​As recently revealed by the Gazette, well-qualified island applicants who were interviewed for two positions on the board of CMAL – the ferries procurement quango – found themselves questioned intensively on “diversity” issues, but not at all about ferries or islands.

One described the experience as “surreal” and neither was appointed, losing out to a Yorkshire-based railway manager named Mark Tarry who is “building a non-executive portfolio” and has also secured appointment to another Scottish public body.

The three-person panel who interviewed them was made up of the chair of CMAL, Edinburgh lawyer Morag McNeill, a Transport Scotland civil servant and the “diversity” adviser, Jayam Dalal.

In response to a written question from Rhoda Grant MSP, deputy first minister Shona Robison replied: “Ms Dalal has participated in 30 appointment rounds. Of those, she was a full selection panel member for 16 rounds. For the remaining 14 rounds, Ms Dalal provided oversight and advice at the planning phase but was not part of selection”.

On her LinkedIn profile, Ms Dalal describes herself as a “freelance marketing adviser” and a “public appointments adviser”. Her most recent post recommends a “webinar” which offers advice on “how to become a first time non-executive director”.

The Gazette has e-mailed Mr Tarry with three questions: “What previous experience do you have of ferries and ports? What previous experience do you have of the islands served by ferries and infrastructure provided by CMAL? Which of the ports have you visited prior to your appointment?” No reply has been received.

MEANWHILE, a claim by the Scottish Government to have engaged in “extensive outreach work” to attract islanders and Gaelic speakers to the boards of public bodies has been described as “absolutely outrageous” by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar transport chair, Uisdean Robertson.

The claim was made in response to a working party report on “economic and social opportunities for Gaelic”. Following a foreword by Kate Forbes MSP, the response said: “In recent years, appointments to the Boards of Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited, David MacBrayne Limited, Highlands and Islands Airports Limited, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and Bòrd na Gàidhlig have involved extensive outreach work to ensure that Gaelic speakers and/or those living in rural and island communities are targeted”.

Mr Robertson (pictured) said: “As the recent MacBrayne and CMAL appointments confirmed, this is the absolute opposite of the truth. For example, I was named as a referee for one of the Gaelic-speaking islanders who was interviewed for CMAL and I wasn’t even contacted for the reference. It is absolutely outrageous they should make such a claim”.

The same Scottish Government response points to a letter from Cabinet Secretary Fiona Hyslop to “a range of organisations and bodies in Gaelic speaking rural and island communities encouraging them to apply for Non-Executive Director roles on the Board of CMAL. Similar letters, from Ministers or officials, have been issued in the past encouraging applicants for roles on a number of Boards including DML and HIAL”.

The Gazette has had sight of the letter signed by Ms Hyslop regarding the CMAL appointments. Ironically – to put it very kindly – it is co-signed by Mrs McNeill, the chair of CMAL, who subsequently chaired the panel which rejected island applicants for the CMAL board, alongside Ms Dalal and the Transport Scotland civil servant.

Mrs McNeill was deputy chair of CMAL throughout the Ferguson ferry debacle and was slotted into the top job after Copenhagen-based Erik Østergaard – the CMAL chair throughout that period – was installed as chair of David MacBrayne/CalMac, having doubtless satisfied the criteria set by the “diversity consultant”.

In the case of HIAL, nobody resident in the entire Highlands and Islands, far less “in Gaelic speaking rural and island communities”, is currently, or has been in recent years, appointed by Scottish Government ministers. Instead, non-executives have been drawn from Spain and Germany, as well as Edinburgh and the Channel Islands.

A Scottish Government spokesman said this week: “The recent appointment of the two Non-Executive Directors to the CMAL Board will bring substantial experience and expertise to the Board as it works to deliver the quality of service Scottish Ministers and communities expect. Transport Scotland officials continue to work hard to fully explore all options that will result in encouraging more island residents to apply for future opportunities.”