How humble marag took on the culinary world

Seumas Macinnes, of Cafe Gandolfini, was one of the first to pioneer Stornoway black pudding in fine dining dishes

I’m often asked what I miss most about home, and it’s hard to answer. I don’t miss the midges and I don’t miss the squally showers, but it’s the little nuances of life that are a bit harder to describe to someone who didn’t grow up there, that I sadly mark absent.

Back-breaking memories of communal activities like sheep shearing or peat cutting are enveloped in summer evening sunsets, such is the power of nostalgia or is it denialism? Both were a performance in many ways – food had to be prepared for the workers, it had to be nourishing and it had to be light and portable.

Fanks were a hive of activity, once the sheep were penned, hungry dogs and hungry people had to be fed quickly. None of your picnic rug nonsense – the only cover was the lichen on whichever rock most resembled a flat surface.

Food was fuel and was not for savouring, at least not in the open. I have vivid memories of tea being made on a small fire when the peats were cut – this was an activity that stretched into the afternoon, and a flask’s limitations would not meet the thirsty needs of the man on the tairsgeir – because it was invariably a man, and it wasn’t an occupation worth the activism.

Scones and pancakes made shortly after sunrise that same day accompanied us in a white tea towel, and only the crumbs returned home. Fresh food for sustenance, and of a quality that would have left Paul Hollywood speechless.

That’s what I miss the most, food that I can never find in the shops. When I saw that “The Stornoway Black Pudding Bible” had been published in paperback, it took me back to a time when I was far less squeamish about what I ate.

I can well remember standing down at the shore, while my mother washed out the casings that would eventually take the terrifying contents that were prepared in an enamel basin in the kitchen, and cook them on the stove. Miraculously the finished product bore no resemblance to the original, and despite knowing the contents, I felt and still feel no queasiness about tucking in, but that was probably due to my proximity to the production line.

If my children had found me in the kitchen stirring a white enamel basin full of blood and the rest, they would either have passed out, or phoned the paramedics. It’s amazing how desensitised one becomes when it is part of your culture.

Today the “marag dhubh” – the black pudding is an international delicacy, and is protected in law against paler imitations. There are some seriously good recipes by Seumas MacInnes of Glasgow’s stylish Cafe Gandolfi, in The Stornoway Black Pudding Bible, and an introduction by Brian Wilson.Playful illustrations by Bob Dewar accompany the text.

Seumas was the first to introduce the marag dhubh to discerning lowland palates, and Stornoway black pudding became a thing. I well remember being inundated with orders, long before you could buy it in selected butchers and delicatessens. I preferred the fruit pudding but I suspect that was because it was shop bought and I disliked the strong taste of the skin on homemade black pudding.

You could have it for breakfast or supper, but we would never have thought of pairing it with scallops, which is one of Seumas’ suggestions, warm salad of scallops, black pudding and pea and mint purée. Simple to make and all ingredients which would have been easy to source.

There are casseroles and stews where the marag dhubh makes a guest appearance, there’s even a recipe for tortilla, which you can eat hot or cold, and which is “great for a picnic”. Given that the main ingredients are potatoes and eggs, it’s well in keeping with the kind of foods that would have been in abundance, and think of how that would have elevated the menu at any outdoor event, with or without sheep or peats.

Seumas has strong Barra connections on his mother’s side and has similar memories to my own, of “a ritual that was centuries old”. He admits that he is fascinated by the different recipes that can be made using “this subtle, spicy food with its distinctive texture”.

Homemade marag dhubh wasn’t spicy as I recall, and I have always preferred the milder version, or served with other ingredients that lend the spicy flavour. There’s an interesting twist on the traditional breakfast pancake with the addition of black pudding and mushrooms – quick and easy and impressive.

And who would have thought to add it to coq au vin, but when you think about it, why not? You can use it for potato mash or how about for potato scones or black pudding dumplings for stew?

I think my favourite out of the 50 fabulously inventive recipes is Eggs Hebridean (Eggs Benedict, but with black pudding). All the instructions are there in this handy pocket sized book, which you could keep in your apron pocket, for a sneaky glance when no one is looking.

Who would have thought that the humble marag dhubh would be courted the world over gracing the finest tables in the land?