How the pipes led Gordon from Tong to the sands of Oman ​

​When I mentioned to Murray Macleod of Seatrek that we were going to be in Oman, he said: “There’s a guy I was at school with who owns a restaurant in Muscat, the capital. You should look him up”. So I did.

“Come to the Irishman pub”, he said. “I’ve got a band called Banjaxed and we’re playing there tonight”. That’s how we came to meet Gordon Mackenzie during his break from playing the bouzouki in Banjaxed at the awards night for Clann na h’Oman Gaelic Athletic Association. Definitely an experience we would not otherwise have encountered!

Making music in a band has been an ongoing part of Gordon’s life but this kind of gig constitutes a minor part of his rather eclectic CV. For starters, it’s the pipes rather than the bouzouki which have shaped his career and took him to Oman 31 years ago.

The country’s transformation he has lived through has been spectacular. Oman, with a lot of British influence, has eschewed the Dubai model of skyscrapers and ostentatious wealth. Development is low-rise, tourism is still sustainable and the people are friendly and welcoming. “It’s an easy and beautiful place to live”, says Gordon.

Gordon, a former pipe major in the the Queen’s Own Highlanders, wrote "The Sands of Kuwait"

By now it’s the following day and we are talking in Mackenzies Kitchen, a busy, modern restaurant enhanced by seating which is covered in Mackenzie tartan Harris Tweed as well as some menu items and signage that are unmistakeably Scottish. It is Gordon’s latest business venture.

To the piping world, he is best known as composer of the very popular and poignant tune “Sands of Kuwait”. Indeed, it was that credential which helped take him to Muscat to become Pipe Major Instructor to The Sultan’s Royal Guard of Oman Pipe Band for nine years.

Gordon had been on the verge of coming out of the Army after 12 years service. His last tour of duty was in Northern Ireland and that was when the hand of fate and lure of Oman intervened.

Growing up in Lewis, Gordon had an Uncle Hector – his mother’s brother - who lived in Oman for 16 years, worked as an aviation engineer and came home on holiday with good stories and exotic gifts.

Gordon (left) on the bouzouki.

“It meant that when I saw the job with the Sultan’s pipe band advertised, I had some awareness of the country and that helped encourage me to apply.

"I was asked to London for an interview but when they heard I had written ‘Sands of Kuwait’, I got the job without much of an interview”.

Though Gordon regards Lewis as “home”, he has spent a relatively short but deeply formative part of his life actually based there. He spent his first eight years in Cumbernauld where his father, Willie, who was from Ibrox with Skye and Raasay connections, had a joinery business. “On my mother’s side”, says Gordon, “my grandfather was well known as the ‘Tong Tailor’, Donald Macdonald”.

It was the death of his maternal grandmother which led the family to re-locate to the island. Willie Mackenzie became employed as a technical studies instructor and technician in schools around Lewis and Harris, where he is remembered with great fondness. Gordon attended Back School and then moved on to the Lewis Castle School.

Gordon recalls that he was “more interested in riding motor bikes and my first job on Joe Black’s milk lorry before school” than in studying. “It was great craic but I don’t remember any preparation for exams”. When he rhymes off some of his pals from Lewis Castle as it was in these days, a theme emerges – how many of them became successful in business and life. “Murray, Bambi, Woody…”.

His lack of interest in school frustrated his parents but in one respect, his father prevailed. “Though he wasn’t a piper himself, his best pal, Iain Macfadyen, was one of the best in the world.

“He loved the music and that’s what made him push me into learning the pipes on his behalf! I was taught by Angus Macleod – ‘Boxer Doyle’ – who was the brother of Pipe Major Donald Macleod, plus I had some side lessons in piping and life from the super-talented, funny Norman Maclean along with his own son, Martin.

“It can be very difficult to stay the course. When you start, there are ten learning with you, then eight, then five until you’re the only one left when your pals are out doing other things. But my dad really wanted me to stick with it, and it emerged that I had a lot of natural talent, so I did”.

At 16, he joined the Queen’s Own Highlanders. “You join as a soldier first, not as a piper”, he says but it did no harm that the Pipe Major in the regiment was Iain Morrison from Back, one of the piping “greats”.

The Army takes its musical obligations seriously. Gordon continued to develop as a piper under such instructors at the Army School of Piping as John Allan, Gavin Stoddart and Iain Morrison himself.

However, during his eight years in the Queen’s Own Highlanders, he also served in army postings which took him to Germany, Kenya for jungle training, Belize – “patrolling the borders” – and three tours in Northern Ireland where piping was not a priority.

“You’re a soldier just like any other. You got to play your chanter and maybe they would fly you somewhere to play at some officers’ mess things but that was it”. But back in Scotland, there were periods of intensive instruction at the Army School of Piping in Edinburgh.

By 1991, he had qualified as a Pipe Major of which there were 13 in the Queen’s Own Highlanders including some of the biggest names in the competitive piping world. Gordon recalls this piping roll of honour… “Niall Matheson, Michael Gray, D.J. Macintyre, Roddy McCourt, Finlay McGhee and the greatest piper ever, Alasdair Gillies”.

It was from within this elite company that the ‘Sands of Kuwait’ emerged as a memorial to soldiers in the Queen’s Own Highlanders who had lost their lives in the first Gulf War after the Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein, invaded Kuwait.

“I was not in Kuwait because I was at Edinburgh Castle on my Pipe Major’s course but some of the others were. When the boys came back, each of us wrote a tune and then there was a vote among us all and ‘Sands of Kuwait’ was the one chosen”. It has since been recorded multiple times in many musical arrangements.

There followed an epic tour of North America in which the Queen’s Own Highlanders pipe band was joined by the Coldstream Guards military band, covering 78 cities in 82 days.

Gordon left the Army in 1993 and took up the post in Oman. The Sandhurst-trained Sultan who ruled for 50 years until his death in 2020 and presided over the country’s development was very pro-British. Pipe bands were part of that background.

Gordon says: “He had been a Major in the Cameronians and he loved the bagpipes. There are actually many pipe bands in Oman – including the Royal Guard of Oman which played mainly for visiting dignitaries. But he also loved music in general.

"There are the same number of military bands, plus two symphony orchestras and a Jamaican steel drum band. There is always a lot of great music around Oman”

While his day job was piping, Gordon had also started to develop other entrepreneurial talents which he first recognised while serving in Germany where he had organised a bus service from camp to town, along with his friend Roddy Maclean from Uig.

The entrepreneurial gene was put on hold for more than a decade but was to re-emerge as he got to know Oman and saw the opening up of new opportunities.

As Muscat expanded and modernised, Gordon recognised the potential for promoting live music concerts with western performers.

This quickly grew to such an extent that he was able to give up his piping job in 2008 but decided to remain based in Oman while the promotion business reached into neighbouring countries like Dubai, Qatar and Bahrain.

“Bryan Adams was my first big show”, he recalls. It has been followed by a lot of famous names including Ed Sheerin (on his way up), Westlife, Tom Jones, Status Quo and James Last. Gordon’s promotional activities, which are ongoing, extended into comedy nights and also football celebrity shows for expat communities.

One of many resultant friendships was with the footballer turned television presenter, Andy Gray, now based in Qatar. “I was able to tell him that his uncle was my school janny in Back”.

All of this made him a well-known figure in Oman and led to other business opportunities – among them, a food importing company specialising in Scottish products and also restaurants. “Time has flown by”, he says.

However, the pandemic hit the region hard and made the kind of businesses Gordon was involved in challenging to sustain. He has weathered a few ups and downs in customary good spirits and is still full of new ideas.

In 2012, he opened Mackenzie’s Café and Deli in Muscat and his new restaurant is in a part of the city called Madinat Qaboos which has a great central location. It opened only in April of this year and has got off to a flying start, though it’s hard work and he admits that recruiting staff has been a challenge.

Gordon hopes to be home in July for his mother’s 89th birthday. As well as the latest entrepreneurial idea which is bubbling away but still under wraps, he also has a personal mission to fulfil.

There are about 60 pipe tunes which he composed but have never been published. He intends to put them together in a book dedicated to his late father, Willie Mackenzie - without whose encouragement and the added incentive of a Grifter bike for Christmas, Gordon’s career path would have been very different and probably a lot less interesting.