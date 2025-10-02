"Huge damage” from HPMAs mark two

Skippinish released a song which became synonymous with the HPMA protests, but this time it is feared it won’t be enough

​New Scottish Government plans for restrictions on fishing around the Western Isles are going to cause “a huge amount of damage” and must be resisted. That was the unanimous message from Comhairle nan Eilean Siar last week.

Iain Kennedy, Comhairle economic development officer, told councillors that the restrictions would take in “160 sites, the vast majority on the west coast and a large proportion in the Western Isles”.

He said “members need to be aware of the implications for the Western Isles” with large areas of the sea “where mobile gear will be prohibited”, far beyond what emerged when councillors were given a presentation by Marine Scotland in August.

Mr Kennedy warned: “The negative effect of these closures will be significant”. His report to the committee said: “There are concerns the proposals are primarily driven by a need to meet legislative targets by the Scottish Government, rather than reflecting the reality of the pressures and risks in the marine environment around the Western Isles”

Speaking in Gaelic, Comhairle deputy leader Duncan MacInnes who is also secretary of the Western Isles Fishermen's Association, said: “We have had very little information from the Scottish Government about this, with the large number of sites proposed when initially it was only going to be the Sound of Barra,

“It reminds me strongly of ten years ago when they were first proposing HPMAs. They said then they were listening to the communities but when the rules came out it was clear they hadn’t listened to a single word”.

In regards to HPMAs which were abandoned after overwhelming protests, Mr Macinnes said officials now admit “they didn't have the full information” about the extent of losses to fishermen where closures and restrictions were imposed. “I think we are seeing a very similar situation in front of us here.”

Committee chair Donald Crichton commented: “They didn’t listen ten years ago and they’re not listening now. The impact of this on the industry, the processing sector and communities is immeasurable”.

He said a “short consultation over the winter is not acceptable” and urged that we “need to raise our voice" over the coming months.

Also speaking in Gaelic, Harris councillor Kenny MacLeod said: “These proposals are going to cause a huge amount of damage. They were dangerous the first time round, they are even more dangerous now. They are keeping information from us and blaming the fishing industry.

“We need to stand up and fight as these proposals are just as bad as they were ten years ago. No one knows our seas better than our own fishermen. They are listening instead to those who don’t care about our islands and only want to close things off for reasons that are wrong.”

Vice-chair Norman Macdonald said there was always the suspicion that the proposals would come round again, after being abandoned due to public outcry. “There’s no evidence to suggest we can’t manage our own fisheries in a responsible manner,” he said. “We do that already to an extent and we’ve seen it result in the best fishery for years, particularly on the Sound of Barra and around Uist.

“But there’s a determination (for these proposals to proceed) - and it appears a fait accompli. I don’t think a song will be enough this time to stop them.”

Mr Macdonald said the proposals were devised “to suit a particular agenda and don’t serve any purpose for us here in the Western Isles. It’s what we feared and the worst of it is it doesn't seem to be reversible. But we need to make as much noise as we can.”

Mr Kennedy’s report said that following the August presentation: “Strong and specific concerns were raised on the socio-economic impact of the extent of fisheries management proposals for the Sound of Barra, for which only one option is proposed, and which is presented as being necessary to introduce, regardless of consultation feedback.

“Members were clear that they did not agree with this proposal and highlighted that the site had been operating very successfully with local management and seasonal closures in place.

"Members also queried the information used to come to this decision and the importance of socio-economic impacts having as great a weight as environmental impact.”

Mr Kennedy told last week’s meeting: “There’s been a 70 per cent reduction in the number of trawlers in the Western Isles in the last ten years. If you reduce anything by 70 per cent, you’re making a big impact. So to then come in with additional measures to satisfy legislation is (hard to take)”.

While Ministers were eventually forced to abandon the HPMA plans, the uncertainty which they created caused vessels to be sold outwith the Western Isles and investment to be delayed, leading to the reduction in catching capacity. It is feared that a fresh wave of uncertainty will have the same effects, with major impacts on the processing sector.

The proposed measures will be the subject of a formal consultation which will commence in November and run for 16 weeks.