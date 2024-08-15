‘Huge’ response to whisky offer

Production manager Kenny Maclean samples the product

There has been a big response from around the whisky world to an invitation to purchase the first 150 casks from the new Benbecula Distillery. Within a few days, two-thirds of the offer had been taken up.

The distillery’s founder, Angus Macmillan, said: “The response has been tremendous.

"We have had whisky enthusiasts and investors from all around the world committing to casks – Japan, Australia, North America and the Middle East, as well as the UK and Europe”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Moore, of The Scottish Gantry, who is cask retail partner for the distillery, said: “The excitement surrounding the Benbecula opening and its inaugural cask release offer is huge. This is the first whisky produced on the island and therefore this release has the capacity to be its oldest.

“Another big factor is that the spirit production and cask maturation are being overseen by Brendan McCarron, formerly of Glenmorangie and Bunnahabhain, who is a legendary distiller and master blender.

“Allied to the excellent wood policy that the distillery has set in place, this sees Benbecula casks being viewed extremely favourably by whisky lovers and investors alike”, said Mr Moore.

Details of the offer can be found online at www.benbeculadistillery.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cask owners will be automatically enrolled into The Benbecula Comunn, a members’ club for those choosing to invest in the island’s first single malt release. Names of the 150 cask buyers will be recorded on the distillery walls for posterity.

This week, preparations were advancing for the opening of a new visitor centre and tasting facility at the distillery. It is hoped that this will be ready for public access within the next two months.

Benbecula Distillery already employs 12 people and is looking to double that figure in the next six months. Apart from production manager Kenny Maclean, a Hearach, all have Uist connections and several have returned home to work at the new distillery.