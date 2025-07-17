“Important milestone” for 20% windfarm stake

The launch of Eilean Siar Energy was announced at a press conference in the Caberfeidh Hotel on Tuesday

A public interest company will be formed to take a 20 per cent stake in two major onshore windfarms on Lewis, with those behind the venture describing it as an “important milestone” in community benefit.

Eilean Siar Energy Limited will be formed through a collaboration by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, the Stornoway Trust and the Muaitheabhal Community Energy Trust in Lochs. It is based on long-standing agreements in principle with the original Stornoway and Uisenis wind farm developers.

However, the new company will have to raise its own capital in order to secure the stakes on offer from the developers. Initial contacts were said to have encouraged “real hope” of success.

Norman Maciver, chair of the Stornoway Trust, said: “If the total 20 per cent is delivered it will place around 80MW of wind energy generation in community control, creating the biggest community-owned wind project in the UK.

“This is an ambitious and challenging project, but one that has the potential to deliver transformational economic benefits across the Outer Hebrides.

Mr Maciver said the new company could be looking at having to raise around £150 million to secure its stakes in the projects. However, he said early discussions with funders, both public and private, had given “real hope” of success.

The community offer will remain on the table for 12 months after each project becomes fully operational which will enable them to properly assess costing and the opportunity available

“The establishment of Eilean Siar Energy is a first important step, but there is much work to be done”, said Mr Maciver.

“Over the next period we will be working to deepen the good initial relationships

we have developed with a range of public and private financial institutions. I am extremely pleased with the initial warm market reception to the project and to our ideas.

“There is a long way until a final investment decision is achieved but market engagement to date makes me confident that we have an excellent proposition and a very deliverable project.”

Mr Maciver said the “purpose of the new company would be to explore in detail how the community can best take control of community ownership stakes of up to 20 per cent that have been negotiated for both the Stornoway and Uisenis wind farm projects.”

Calum Iain MacIver, a former senior official at Comhairle nan Eilean Siar who has been involved in many of the negotiations surrounding renewable energy, has been retained to work specifically on developing Eilean Siar Energy Limited.

Asked if discussion have been undertaken with other developers, including Spiorad na Mara’s, he confirmed they had made initial contact but "they are too early in their (Northland’s) development stage to give an indication”.

Norman Maciver stressed that “major renewable developments must bring real benefit to the community of the Western Isles. Having assessed options it has long been agreed that the best way to ensure this outcome is to secure an ownership stake in wind farm developments,” he said.

“Launching Eilean Siar Energy is an important and exciting milestone that begins to make tangible a development prospect that has been under discussion in the Outer Hebrides for the past 25 years.”

Both Scottish and UK governments, the press conference was told, have indicated that the agreements they have struck with the developers could be used an "exemplar" in how communities can realise significant benefit from renewable energy projects on their doorsteps.

Deputy Comhairle leader, Duncan Macinnes commented: “Don’t forget GB Energy has been set up and there will be a community investment dimension involved in that which also gives us an opportunity.”

Councillor Macinnes recognised “the work of various individuals and organisations over a period of 25 years to progress the development of renewable energy projects in our islands.

“Major developments and major investments cannot be secured overnight and it is thanks to local knowledge and industry expertise that we have reached the stage we find ourselves in today.

“While significant progress has been made there is much work to do to realise the proposals we have presented today.”

Mr Macinnes added: “In Eilean Siar Energy we have a vehicle that can drive forward this work and secure significant benefits for our communities.”