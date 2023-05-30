News you can trust since 1917
Indoor mini golf idea wins UHI award

​Two Stornoway-based students are among the winners of this year’s UHI business awards.
By Murray MacLeod
Published 30th May 2023, 08:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 08:39 BST
John Murdo and James picking up their awardJohn Murdo and James picking up their award
John Murdo and James picking up their award

​John Murdo Maclennan and James Morrison were singled out for their idea for a “a glow-in-the-dark mini golf course in Stornoway”, which saw them win £500 for the best commercial award.

The indoor 18-hole course would be themed around Western Isles landmarks and lit by UV lights.

They hope the year-round attraction will alleviate the boredom during the winter months when there are fewer leisure activities on offer.

The overall winner was an ambitious plan to establish Scotland’s first net zero airline to provide affordable and sustainable flights across the Highlands and Islands.

The founder of FlyHighland Ltd is Thomas Eccles from Nethybridge who was motivated after learing of the high cost of flights in the north.

The UHI Business Competition is now in its 17th year and encourages enterprise by supporting people to take their first steps on the road to starting their own businesses. In all, there are 10 categories and attracted a total of 77 entries.

Professor Chris O’Neil, Principal and Chief Executive of UHI Inverness, said: “Our region is phenomenally important economically and this competition has had a huge impact on the entrepreneurial spirit of its people.

"It has again highlighted the great potential for innovative local business ventures, and I have no doubt that the future is very bright for our winners.

"Their resourceful ideas and solutions demonstrate the enterprising drive and initiative that we strive to nurture.”