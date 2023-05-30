Indoor mini golf idea wins UHI award

John Murdo and James picking up their award

​John Murdo Maclennan and James Morrison were singled out for their idea for a “a glow-in-the-dark mini golf course in Stornoway”, which saw them win £500 for the best commercial award.

The indoor 18-hole course would be themed around Western Isles landmarks and lit by UV lights.

They hope the year-round attraction will alleviate the boredom during the winter months when there are fewer leisure activities on offer.

The overall winner was an ambitious plan to establish Scotland’s first net zero airline to provide affordable and sustainable flights across the Highlands and Islands.

The founder of FlyHighland Ltd is Thomas Eccles from Nethybridge who was motivated after learing of the high cost of flights in the north.

The UHI Business Competition is now in its 17th year and encourages enterprise by supporting people to take their first steps on the road to starting their own businesses. In all, there are 10 categories and attracted a total of 77 entries.

Professor Chris O’Neil, Principal and Chief Executive of UHI Inverness, said: “Our region is phenomenally important economically and this competition has had a huge impact on the entrepreneurial spirit of its people.

"It has again highlighted the great potential for innovative local business ventures, and I have no doubt that the future is very bright for our winners.