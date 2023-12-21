Inflation-busting rise for 2024 ferry fares

​CalMac fares across the network are to rise by double the current inflation rate from next May in another blow to island economies.

EXPENSIVE JOURNEY AHEAD: The Scottish Government said they have been forced to increase fares as a result of previous investments and fare freezes. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Pool/Getty Images)

​The decision by the Scottish Government will recoup the costs of freezing fares in the immediate period of post-Covid recovery.

A statement from CalMac made clear that responsibility lies with Transport Scotland, which is a division of the Scottish Government.

It said: “Transport Scotland has confirmed that CalMac fares will rise in line with inflation in May 2023 at a rate of 8.7 per cent across all routes and fare types. The new fares will be introduced at the start of the summer timetable period”.

However, inflation is not running at 8.7 per cent or anything like it and is expected to fall further. The Consumer Prices Index rose by 3.9 per cent in the 12 months to November 2023, down from 4.6 per cent in October.

The Gazette has asked CalMac why they described 8.7 per cent as “being in line with inflation” when the figure is already far out of date.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We have made significant investment in recent years to ensure that ferry fares are affordable, with fare freezes and the introduction of RET.

“We invested in freezing ferry fares in 2023/24, rather than apply the contractual 9.1 per cent increase, in order to support island communities in Covid recovery and cost of living pressures.

“We know that this increase will be challenging for some as inflationary pressures continue on households, businesses and public services, but it comes against the backdrop of a real terms reduction in the total block grant from the UK Government.”

The CalMac press release also contained information about summer timetables for 2024, saying they will be available to view on its website from 11 January with bookings opening on a phased approach between January 18 and February 12.

In a separate announcement, the procurement quango CMAL said that the two new ferries being built in a Turkish shipyard to serve the Uig-Tarbert and Uig-Lochmaddy routes will be named MV Claymore and MV Lochmor following a public poll. Both names have strong traditions in the CalMac and MacBrayne fleet.

More urgently, there are continuing doubts about whether Uig pier will re-open this side of Christmas following the failure of berthing trials last week. Rhoda Grant MSP said: “It is perplexing that checks and trials were not taken sooner to minimise disruption and allow passengers more time to make and change plans”. CalMac say alternative travel options will remain in place pending further trials.

Meanwhile, this week’s financial statement at Holyrood included an acknowledgement of the damage done to island hospitality businesses by the ferry chaos.