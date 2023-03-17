Interconnector progress - contracts start going out to tender

SSEN's Rob McDonald says there's been a "big change in approach".

​These are the first firm steps which confirm that work to establish an interconnector is now “for real”, after two decades of frustration and delays.

The contracts, which have been advertised throughout Europe, are to supply HVDC converters and cable.

The managing director of SSEN Transmission, Rob McDonald, acknowledged the “difficult history and false starts” over the past 20 years but said the situation has now been transformed by the decision of the regulator, Ofgem, to give nine projects – including the Western Isles interconnector – “full approval” without further obstacles.

Just before Christmas, Ofgem confirmed transmission projects which will form a network essential to carry renewable energy from Scotland to markets in the south. These also include subsea cables from Spittal in Caithness to Peterhead and from Peterhead to England.

The 1.8 GW link from Arnish to a site in the Ullapool area will be continued to Beauly by underground cable, feeding into the National Grid.

Mr McDonald told the Gazette: “There has been a big change in terms of both government policy and the approach of our regulators. There is recognition that a piecemeal approach to transmission development is not enough as we head into our net zero objectives”.

Interconnectors for all three island groups – Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles – have now been approved. Construction of the Shetland interconnector has been underway for the past two years.

SSEN’s director of offshore delivery, Sandy MacTaggart, said it was to the advantage of the Western Isles project that it will be approached with experience gained from the Shetland interconnector and also the one between Spittal and Peterhead.

“We’ve started to build up a big team and a big capacity with an understanding of how to deliver these large projects in a marine environment," he said.

“They have had their challenges and will now hopefully be able to move fairly seamlessly to the next tranche of projects”

The Ofgem announcement has allowed them to go out to tender for key components of the Lewis interconnector.

Mr MacTaggart said: “Having the certainty of these projects going ahead has allowed us to move quickly.

“it is a very dynamic market with offshore wind happening all over Europe and North America, leading to demands being made on the same suppliers. So it is very positive to be able to secure these contracts at an early stage, with a view to work starting in 2025”.

At the same time, discussions are continuing to ensure that the planning issues are addressed in advance of applications being lodged .

Mr MacTaggart continued: “We had an excellent summit in the autumn and another is planned for later this month, involving the local authorities, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Scottish Natural Heritage, SEPA and everyone else who can help create as smooth a path as possible”.