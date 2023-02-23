International fusion in HebCelt’s musical line-up

Sharon Corr, of the "The Corrs" fame, represents a major coup for the organisers. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

They will take to stage alongside festival favourites Skerryvore – and a name of international standing in the shape of Sharon Corr, part of the Irish supergroup “The Corrs”, made up of four siblings and who have a string of instantly recognisable top hits to their name.

The latest unveiling of artists join The Proclaimers, multi award-winning power trio Talisk and Celtic fusion outfit Niteworks.

In total, the weekend festival will welcome more than 35 artists to perform across its three stages.

Master musician N’famady Kouyaté, who hails from Guinea (Conakry), will surely amaze the island audiences with his modern interpretations of traditional West African Mandingue songs and rhythm, played on his primary instrument, the balafon – a traditional wooden xylophone, sacred to West African culture and his family heritage of the griot/djeli.

And the international celebration of cultures does not end there. Canada’s high-energy roots quartet Gordie MacKeeman and his Rhythm Boys will showcase everything from down-home country to reckless rockabilly to intricate bluegrass. Also joining the Friday bill are rising star singer-songwriters Abigail Pryde and Lewis McLaughlin.

The festival will also see the return of its jam-packed fringe programme, bringing activities for all the family to the streets and venues of Stornoway.

Local audiences and fans from across the globe are expected to flock to the event which generated a £4.2 million boost to the Lewis economy last year and saw early bird tickets sell out in record time.

With this year’s line-up taking shape, it looks destined to be another successful festival.

HebCelt Festival Director, Graham MacCallum, said: “I am delighted to be announcing this second wave of fantastic artists to be added to the already brilliant line-up.

"It will be amazing to have local boys Peat and Diesel here to headline our Friday night and Skerryvore are always firm festival favourites so they are sure to close Thursday night in extraordinary style.

"The weekend is gearing up to be incredible and I can’t wait to welcome everyone to the castle green this summer.”

Peat and Diesel’s Boydie, Innes and Uilly said: “It felt right, amongst all the mayhem of a busy 2023 festival season for Peat and Diesel that we came home and gave you a Friday night to remember in front of the castle green in Stornoway, we’re thrilled to be headlining HebCelt 2023 and can’t wait to see you all there!”

HebCelt was recently crowned Event of the Year for the third time at the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards.

It takes place between 12th and 15th July at the iconic Stornoway harbourside location, under the shadow of Lews Castle.

