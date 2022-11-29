Intrigue and passion in new Alba drama

An Clò Mòr was launched in Glasgow.

“An Clò Mòr” has initially been commissioned by as a six-part series, but the possibility remains for it to be extended thereafter.

Intended to fill the gap left by the long-running series “Bannan” coming to an end, it promises to be a “bold tale of passion, rivalry and intrigue” – “from mysterious arrivals to illicit love affairs and a family on the brink of collapse, this fresh, new drama is punctuated with super charged, tension filled moments”.

Advertisement

The series is set around MacSween’s Mill in Harris – a traditional family business – and opens with them in crisis.

It stars Ewan MacKinnon as Seumas MacSween, Fredrik Malte Petersen as Norwegian businessman Johan Furseth and Erica Morrison as Sileas MacSween.

An Clò Mòr is produced by Solus Productions and funded by MG ALBA and Screen Scotland.Executive producer/director Tony Kearney said: “The Harris Tweed industry is colourful and fascinating. Basing a drama around this topical, international and exciting world gives us so much story potential.

“Filming in the traditional artisan Carloway Tweed Mill on the west side of Lewis was an experience I shall never forget. The staff were so accommodating and witnessing this 19th century craft up close was an utter privilege.

Advertisement

“It was also a joy to film against the backdrop of Harris. We had an incredibly-talented cast, each and every one of them immersed themselves into their respective characters, adding their own particular nuances along the way.”