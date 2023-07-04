Ishga extends its golf links with new agreement

Ishga's sponsorship of the British Women’s Open proved a success.

​This builds on sponsorship of the British Women’s Open, which Ishga are involved with for the eighth successive year, and will be played this year at Walton Heath.

Both events are run under the auspices of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club, attract all the top players and receive world-wide exposure through Sky Television coverage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martin Macleod, managing director of Hebridean Seaweed, who operate a processing plant at Arnish, said that golf has proved a highly successful way of reaching their target markets and the new relationship with the Seniors Open will provide an opportunity to promote the range of men’s skincare products.

It puts the Ishga name alongside global brands like Adidas and Rolex with their agreement with the organisers including signage on the course and on tees which are heavily featured in TV coverage.

“At the Women’s Open” said Martin, “we offer spa facilities in the hospitality village and also the players’ lounge. Golf has proved a very effective way of getting the products known and the Sky exposure certainly boosts our on-line sales.

“It’s also nice to get texts from all over the world saying – hey, I just saw Ishga on television. It puts us right up there alongside major international brands”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ishga recently marked its tenth birthday having started life as a spin-off from Hebridean Seaweed with Martin’s co-founder, Malcolm Macrae, providing the science which created products that are now found in top hotels and spas around the world.

The brand has grown to include 39 retail products and 18 professional treatments. Its reach expands to the USA, Australia, Poland, Japan, China and the UAE.

There are plans to launch a range of “Little Ishga” products later this year, in response to demand from parents of children with skin conditions.

The Ishga seaweed-based products were initially developed through the Blythswood Square

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hotel Spa in Glasgow and have since spread to scores of prestigious spa locations throughout the UK and beyond.

Working with Hebridean seaweed, Ishga says it “has developed a bespoke process to extract its natural goodness, harnessing an abundance of vitamins and minerals to create a remarkable range of products. It’s the secret to younger, healthier skin”.