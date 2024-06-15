Ishga sets up new base in the centre of the town

Ishga is now located in the old Co-op building.

Stornoway town centre has been given a boost with Ishga opening its flagship store in what many still recall as the “old Co-op” in the middle of Cromwell Street.

​The space was last occupied by a kitchen and bathroom company from Inverness which closed its doors after a brief tenure.

For the time being, the Ishga store is billed as a ‘pop-up’ shop but the company, an offshoot of Hebridean Seaweed, intends to undertake a complete re-design and branding.

Director Martin Macleod said: “It is open for business to catch the tourist season but we are waiting for the designers and shopfitters to do their stuff, so that people will get the whole Ishga experience.

“All our products are on sale there and it will also become our distribution centre. It is the ideal site with plenty space both within the unit itself and to the rear for storage and distribution.

“Our unit at Willowglen will now be devoted entirely to manufacturing. Ishga continues to grow at around 30 per cent each year and this will give us the space we need to keep developing and employing people”.

Ishga now employs 28 in its own right, has a multi-million pound turnover and is probably Scotland’s biggest producer of skincare products.

There are 45 retail products, including the recently launched Little Ishga for children, the same in professional products and 26 different treatments in the range. At the last count, Isgha products are used in 110 high-end UK spas.