News you can trust since 1917
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

​Island facilities raise Green Flag of success

Stornoway’s iconic Castle Grounds have been recognised for their environmental credentials having been awarded official “Green Flag” status from the Keep Scotland Beautiful charity.
By Murray MacLeod
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 15:40 BST
Eoropie playpark in Ness which has won the community award for the fifth year.Eoropie playpark in Ness which has won the community award for the fifth year.
Eoropie playpark in Ness which has won the community award for the fifth year.

The Stornoway Trust facility, which has seen extensive upgrade work in recent years, is just one of two island sites which have been certified by the organisation as being shining examples of clean, safe and well-maintained green, public spaces.

The other is Eoropie playpark in Ness, managed by Guth Airson Iarrtasan Nis (GAIN), which has won a Community Award for the fifth time.

Jamie Ormiston, Senior Awards Officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Congratulations to our two winners in Eilean Siar. Every park has a wide range of people visiting them and their requirements can vary. What is essential is that they are well maintained and provide a place for people to relax and have fun.

“Our award-winning parks have demonstrated they are worthy winners, meeting the criteria of the coveted international award.”

Most Popular

Iain M. Maciver, Estate Factor at The Stornoway Trust, commented: “The Stornoway Trust warmly welcomes today’s confirmation that the Castle Grounds have been listed amongst those who have successfully retained the prestigious Green Flag status for 2023.

“The award not only rewards the work undertaken by our skilled and dedicated staff, helped by a band of loyal volunteers, but also recognises the benefit of the Trust’s close involvement with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar which has resulted in the partnership delivering the recent restoration of the Castle and its appealing environment.”

GAIN Committee Member Nicola Morrison said: “GAIN are thrilled to have retained the Green Flag Community Award for a fifth year. We pride ourselves on continuing to keep Eoropie Dunes Play Park a safe, fun and engaging place for the community and it is rewarding to be recognized by the Green Flag Awards for our efforts. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without our dedicated committee, enthusiastic volunteers and the local community for their ongoing support.” A total of 87 sites in Scotland have won a Green Flag Award for 2023.