​Island facilities raise Green Flag of success

The Stornoway Trust facility, which has seen extensive upgrade work in recent years, is just one of two island sites which have been certified by the organisation as being shining examples of clean, safe and well-maintained green, public spaces.

The other is Eoropie playpark in Ness, managed by Guth Airson Iarrtasan Nis (GAIN), which has won a Community Award for the fifth time.

Jamie Ormiston, Senior Awards Officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Congratulations to our two winners in Eilean Siar. Every park has a wide range of people visiting them and their requirements can vary. What is essential is that they are well maintained and provide a place for people to relax and have fun.

“Our award-winning parks have demonstrated they are worthy winners, meeting the criteria of the coveted international award.”

Iain M. Maciver, Estate Factor at The Stornoway Trust, commented: “The Stornoway Trust warmly welcomes today’s confirmation that the Castle Grounds have been listed amongst those who have successfully retained the prestigious Green Flag status for 2023.

“The award not only rewards the work undertaken by our skilled and dedicated staff, helped by a band of loyal volunteers, but also recognises the benefit of the Trust’s close involvement with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar which has resulted in the partnership delivering the recent restoration of the Castle and its appealing environment.”

