Island prayers for Princess of Wales
In a video statement released by Kensington Palace, she revealed that she has been undergoing “preventative” chemotherapy since February, following major abdominal surgery.
The Princess of Wales appealed for privacy and said: "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Lord Lieutenant MacAulay said: “On behalf of the people of the Western Isles, I send our heartfelt best wishes to Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales, for a speedy recovery and full return to good health.
“I offer my own, and the support and prayers of the residents of the islands, to The Prince and Princess of Wales' family at this difficult time.
“It is important we respect The Princess' need for privacy throughout the treatment period so that she is able to be fully focused on her well-being and on her family.”
Turning to Gaelic, he added: “Mar Mhorar-Ionaid nan Eilean Siar, as leth muinntir nan Eilean tha sinn a' guidhe gach neart dhith agus an dòchas gun tèid gu math dhith sna seachdainean ri thighinn.(As Lord-Lieutenant for the Western Isles, on behalf of those in our Islands, we wish HRH a return to full health and strength in the weeks to come.)”