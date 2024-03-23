Island prayers for Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales made a personal address to the nation on Friday.

In a video statement released by Kensington Palace, she revealed that she has been undergoing “preventative” chemotherapy since February, following major abdominal surgery.

The Princess of Wales appealed for privacy and said: "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

Lord Lieutenant MacAulay said: “On behalf of the people of the Western Isles, I send our heartfelt best wishes to Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales, for a speedy recovery and full return to good health.

Iain MacAulay, Lord Lieutenant

“I offer my own, and the support and prayers of the residents of the islands, to The Prince and Princess of Wales' family at this difficult time.

“It is important we respect The Princess' need for privacy throughout the treatment period so that she is able to be fully focused on her well-being and on her family.”