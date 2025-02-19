Island retreat up for grabs at £350,000

The island is located just a short distance from the Uig coastline

​An uninhabited island close to a popular beach in Lewis is being sold for offers over £350,000.

Vacsay Island was for a long time owned by a wealthy businessman who lived in the Lanarkshire area. He had no immediate family but it is understood the island was passed on to his relatives, following his death a few years ago.

The 100-acre island is currently used for sheep grazing and is being marketed through Western Isles Properties.

They said: “If you fancy getting away from it all – really getting away from it all, this rare, exciting and unrivalled addition to the market, offers a fantastic bolt-hole opportunity for someone looking to escape city life and re-charge in nature on your own island once inhabited but now currently used for grazing purposes.

“We are delighted to be the sole marketing estate agents bringing this fantastic potential that could offer a retreat providing a source of perpetual inspiration.

“The island is only around 400 metres from the scenic beauty of unspoilt white sands of Reef Beach and turquoise coastlines boarded by windswept shifting sand dunes and soaring dramatic rock peaks.”

The grazing rights are owned by crofters in the nearby villages and the estate agents warned potential suitors: “Purchasers should be aware there is currently a long term common grazing rights for a few crofters in Reef and Kneep.

"We would expect there could be a possibility to resume the land but presumably would require the consent of the local grazings committee.”

