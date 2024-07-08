​Island stalwarts at Holyrood House awards ceremony

Malina and Norman show off their medals

Two outstanding servants of the islands were formally recognised at an investiture ceremony held at Holyrood House in Edinburgh on Tuesday. Former Comhairle nan Eilean Siar convener, Norman A. Macdonald, received an OBE, and Malina Macleod, who devoted her career to nursing and social care in Uist, received an MBE.

​Mr Macdonald was honoured for his long service to the community of Uig as well as to the Western Isles as a whole. He has been involved in a wide range of roles including the Fire Service, community centre, community-run shop and the community buy-out of Bhaltos Estate.