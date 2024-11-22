​Island visitor levy moves a step closer to reality

FORT WILLIAM, SCOTLAND - MARCH 22: A campervan is parked in a car park as members of the public are asked to stop traveling to the Scottish Highlands in a bid to avoid spreading the coronavirus on March 22, 2020 in Glen Coe, Scotland. Coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread to at least 188 countries, claiming over 13,000 lives and infecting more than 300,000 people. There have now been 5,018 diagnosed cases in the UK and 233 deaths. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) : Imposing a specific charge on campervans would be welcomed by some

​A specialist consultant will be tasked with devising an island specific model for a new visitor levy, following the introduction of new legislation which opened the way for a so-called "tourist tax”.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Orkney Islands Council and Shetland Islands Council have joined forces to commission a consultant to investigate the feasibility of a scheme for each of the island's authorities.

An invitation to tender to provide the contract is now live on the Public Contracts Scotland website. Following an appointment, it is anticipated that work will get underway in January 2025.

In September 2024 at a meeting of the Comhairle’s Sustainable Development Committee it was agreed the Comhairle would develop a detailed outline of an Outer Hebrides Visitor Levy Scheme.

While there is strong support for the introduction of a visitor levy in some quarters - for example to impose an additional charge on campervans – small-scale tourist providers are concerned that if widely applied it could impact the sustainability of their business.

A formal engagement process with local communities, tourism businesses and organisations and other stakeholders will take place over the winter months to understand potential impacts and help shape the design of a future scheme if progressed.

A cost-benefit analysis – measuring the benefits of a scheme versus the associated costs – will also be undertaken. The findings of the feasibility investigations will then be presented to councillors to inform a decision on whether to follow other councils in introducing a visitor levy.

The contract value of up to a maximum of £60,000, states that equal time be allocated to work for each of the three island authorities.

Cllr Donald Crichton, Chair of Sustainable Development on Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said: “It is important to ensure that tourism delivers a positive experience for locals and visitors alike.

"To achieve this, it is vital that we receive the funding required to make sure that infrastructure and facilities keep pace with demand.

"The development of a visitor levy will support this aim. I welcome the partnership with Orkney and Shetland on this matter and look forward to seeing the findings of the feasibility study.”

